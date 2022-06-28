3 Reasons to Add Masimo (MASI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Masimo Corporation MASI has been gaining on the back of its slew of favorable study outcomes over the past few months. A robust first-quarter 2022 performance, along with its focus on patient monitoring, is expected to contribute further. However, concerns regarding overdependence on Masimo SET and stiff competition persist.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has lost 43.4% compared with the industry’s 25.9% fall and the S&P 500's 9.5% decline.

The renowned global provider of non-invasive monitoring systems has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion. The company projects 15.5% growth for 2022 and expects to maintain its strong performance. Masimo has delivered an earnings surprise of 4.4% for the past four quarters, on average.



Positive Study Outcomes: We are optimistic about Masimo’s products, which have been subjects of various studies over the past few months. In May, the company announced the findings of a retrospective study in which researchers investigated the potential ability of Masimo PVi (pleth variability index) to guide emergency room triage decisions for pediatric patients with signs of obstructive respiratory diseases like asthma attacks.

In April, Masimo announced the findings of a retrospective study in which researchers investigated the impact of anesthesia during cardiac surgery guided by Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, particularly by SedLine’s processed electroencephalography feature — the Patient State Index.

Patient-Monitoring in Focus: During the first-quarter 2022 earnings call in May, Masimo confirmed that it had been witnessing a rebound in elective surgeries and registering better access for its sales force within hospitals. The company’s installed base has been growing due to strong and consistent customer demand for its technologies.

In April, Masimo completed the previously announced acquisition of Sound United, which will add to its broad portfolio of hospital and home medical technology solutions. Masimo also confirmed that it plans to launch some high-potential products in consumer health and wellness.

Strong Q1 Results: Masimo’s solid first-quarter 2022 results buoy our optimism. The company recorded a solid uptick in its top line. It also registered robust order shipments in the reported quarter. The expansion of the company’s installed base is also impressive. Rebound in elective surgeries and better access for its sales force within hospitals is encouraging. Gross margin expansion bodes well. The company’s raised full-year financial outlook looks promising.

Downsides

Overdependence on Masimo SET: Masimo currently derives the majority of its revenues from its primary product offerings like the Masimo SET platform, Masimo rainbow SET platform and related products. Thus, the company’s business is highly dependent on the continued success and market acceptance of its primary product offerings.

Stiff Competition: Masimo operates in an intensely competitive medical device industry, and is significantly affected by new product introductions and other market activities of industry participants. The Masimo SET platform faces additional competition from companies developing products for use with third-party monitoring systems, as well as from companies that are currently marketing their own pulse oximetry monitors.

Estimate Trend

Masimo has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2022. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has moved 6.2% north to $4.61.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $541.9 million, suggesting a 77.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

