3 Reasons S&P 500 Stocks May Break Out And 3 Reasons They May Break Down

The Clash were an iconic power punk band who’s song “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” perfectly embodies investor sentiment as the S&P 500 approaches all-time highs yet again.

Bulls and bears alike both have valid arguments for stocks to move higher or drop lower from current levels. So as S&P 500 stocks continue to contemplate and consolidate, let’s take a look at the case for a bullish breakout or a bearish breakdown.

Bullish Breakout in S&P 500 Stocks

The uptrend in the S&P 500 continues to remain intact.

A series of higher lows since stocks bottomed in early June means buyers are stepping in on any meaningful drop. This is a decidedly bullish sign. Until the trend line is broken, S&P 500 stocks will likely continue higher.

Interest rates are near historic lows and likely headed lower.

The Federal Reserve is at the October meeting. Fed fund futures are implying a 93% likelihood of a 25 bps rate cut to the target range of 1.5-1.75%. President Trump is pushing for the Fed to go even lower and perhaps even negative to match the European rate structure. The 10 year Treasury yield of 1.76% is lower than the 1.90% dividend yield on the S&P 500. This makes stocks, especially higher yielding ones with low payout ratios, comparatively more attractive.

Seasonality

The S&P 500 is entering the best two month period for historic stock returns. Since 1950 . These are the two best overall monthly returns out of the twelve If history is any guide then S&P 500 stocks should be poised for a pop.

Bearish Breakdown in S&P 500 Stocks

Valuations

Currently, the S&P 500 sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, well above historic norms of 15.76. The forward P/E ratio of 17 is above both the 5- and 10-year averages. This P/E metric, however, has been muddied by massive corporate stock buybacks, which compresses the multiple. The much cleaner price-to-sales ratio paints a better and more alarming picture. The now sits at 2.21 — the highest level ever. At some point valuations will matter.

Economic Growth

The Conference Board just lowered their forecast for the U.S. economy. They expect GDP growth to be just 2% from prior levels above 3%. They expect consumer spending to begin softening as well. Germany just lowered their economic growth forecast from 1.5% to only 1%. The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index peaked mid-year and is poised to go negative. Overall growth worldwide remains anemic at best. A recession is a distinct possibility and long overdue.

Earnings Decline

Factset to report a year-over-year earnings decline of 4.7%. Net profit margins are projected to shrink for the third straight quarter. Corporate buybacks are at historic extremes and unlikely to continue to provide fuel the artificial P/E boost. Overall, the earnings backdrop is beginning to deteriorate — a decided negative for S&P 500 stock prices.

The S&P 500 is caught in no man’s land, stuck between the upside overhead resistance at $3,020 and the lower support at the trend line near $2,900. Traders can use those two levels as the catalyst for either a meaningful breakout or breakdown. The longer we wait and tighter we coil, the bigger the potential move when it does happen. Until then, patience pays.

