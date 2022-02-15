3 Reasons Solana Soared 5% Today, and 1 Reason Investors Are Cautious

What happened

The rather bumpy ride continues for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Today, this volatility is to the upside, with the popular proof-of-stake network seeing its native SOL token rise 5.1% over the past 24 hours, as of 11:40 a.m. ET.

Today, the Solana team announced a rebranding of its NFT analysis website, from Solanalysis to Hyperspace. This rebranding came alongside an announcement that this site has raised $4.5 million in seed financing, growth capital the Solana team hopes will drive growth with this network's NFT ecosystem.

This near-term catalyst today complements a number of key developments Solana investors remain bullish on. Among the other key drivers investors are focused on with this network is the introduction of Solana Pay earlier this month and the Riptide Hackathon, which the team hopes will bring more developers, and therefore projects, to the Solana ecosystem.

That said, Solana is seeing competition pick up from new entrants into the blockchain space, many of whom are offering even lower fees or faster transaction volumes. One such entrant is Bitgert, which reportedly offers zero gas fees and the "fastest transaction speed in the crypto industry."

So what

Solana's unique proof-of-history consensus mechanism is one that's created a nice niche for this blockchain network. Indeed, Solana's speed and cost advantage over major rivals such as Ethereum provide a compelling investing thesis for this token. That said, innovation certainly does not stand still in the crypto world, and new blockchain networks are popping up everywhere, looking to eat everyone else's lunch.

That said, Solana's continued push into the NFT space, driving both developer interest and investor interest in its ecosystem via its Hackathon event and its newly rebranded Hyperspace website, is noteworthy. This network is one that's targeting mass adoption of crypto, and in some ways, has found a means to propagating crypto usage among merchants and small businesses in a way other projects have had trouble doing (namely via Solana Pay).

Now what

There will always be another project that's faster or better in some way. However, as we've seen with Ethereum, it is possible for a moat to be built around a network. Most of Solana's attention has gone to building out its ecosystem and becoming a viable competitor to Ethereum in the long term. Many investors, myself included, think this is a strategy that has some legs.

The crypto sector is one that moves at light speed, and Solana is a project that's certainly been volatile of late. Various network slowdowns have hit this token's valuation, alongside broader macro concerns. That said, these positive catalysts are worth watching, and investors have reason to continue to load up on this token on dips, as they're doing today.

Chris MacDonald owns Solana. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

