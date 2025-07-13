3 Reasons Solana Might Crush Dogecoin's Returns This Summer

Key Points Solana enjoys growth from institutional capital as well as its own ecosystem.

Developers are also eager to work on Solana applications.

Dogecoin isn't exposed to any such growth, nor any such influx of new talent.

Wall Street's investment moods might change faster than a beach playlist, but one pattern rarely fails: When fresh institutional money turns up, it chases utility, not memes.

That distinction could matter a lot in the next couple of months. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may both ride the latest rising crypto tide, yet only one has three new currents pushing it forward.

Here's what's happening under Solana's hood right now and why it makes it a shoo-in to outperform Dogecoin.

1. Institutional inflows are on Solana's side

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just ordered would-be issuers of Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to refile their applications by the end of July to speed up the approval process. That means the ETF approvals could happen before Halloween.

Capital has already started moving in anticipation. Newly listed Solana exchange-traded products (ETPs) pulled in $78 million in a single week in early July. That's real cash looking for exposure to the coin, which is exactly the kind of demand that sends native tokens higher long before the average investor hears about it.

Dogecoin's boosters will counter that a spot Dogecoin ETF is also inching toward approval. The catch is that the institutional investment desks courting pensions, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds have little appetite for a meme coin with no yield, no built-in token burning mechanism, and no development road map whatsoever.

If the Dogecoin ETF launches at all, don't expect the same swarm of block orders.

2. Tokenized assets are flooding onto Solana

Beyond ETFs, Solana is luring real value to its chain. In just two weeks, the chain's on-chain tokenized stock market ballooned from $15 million to $48 million as a slew of new tokenized equities launched.

Each listing brings a fresh stream of settlement fees and reputational weight, as asset managers migrate their real-world assets (RWAs) from their home in legacy technology, and onto the Solana blockchain.

Why should investors care about a few dozen tokenized shares? In short, because large asset managers treat these tokenization venues like plumbing. They pick the pipe that works and then run everything through it -- and the more volume they have to move, the more gets piped. And they don't switch plumbing systems unless there's something that's dramatically better on offer.

So if Solana continues to get established in the tokenized equity sector, it will start to handle more and more trading volume, and retain bigger and bigger sums of capital on its chain.

Dogecoin simply can't compete here. Its protocol was never designed for smart contracts, let alone custody controls and know-your-customer (KYC) hooks demanded by regulated asset issuers.

3. The utility and talent gaps are getting wider every block

Solana has a maximum theoretical throughput of 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), though its typical actual throughput is much lower.

Its real-world throughput peaks above 5,000 TPS, and its network fees for transactions are a fraction of a penny. Operating at that scale makes consumer decentralized applications (dApps) feel instant, and it keeps network congestion from nuking the user experience during meme coin stampedes.

Performance means little without builders, and here, too, Solana is sprinting ahead. The network has commanded the most developer activity among its peers for three months running. That activity yields concrete upgrades that widen the moat.

Dogecoin, in contrast, sees essentially no developer activity.

That stagnation is the flip side of the coin's charm. There are no governance fights, but also no new features. Without on-chain programmability, Dogecoin remains a tip jar powered by vibes. Even if an ETF attracts a trickle of retail cash, the chain has nowhere for capital to stick around, and that limits price follow-through.

Assuming ETF approvals land on schedule and tokenization keeps increasing, Solana's transaction counts, fee revenue, and narrative should all improve in lockstep. It will easily outperform Dogecoin in the short term as well as in the long term.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.