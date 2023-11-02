3 Reasons Snap Is Still a Risky Buy

Last week, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported positive results for the third quarter as it beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. But there are still plenty of problems under the hood that make this a risky stock to own.

Here's why investors should think twice about buying Snap despite the seemingly improved quarterly numbers.

1. Free cash flow can't seem to stay positive

A key number that growth investors should monitor when looking at a business is free cash flow. It can help indicate whether the company is self-sufficient from its operations or if it'll need to rely on stock sales or debt to raise cash in the future. In Snap's case, the business has struggled to keep free cash flow positive.

Free cash flow is arguably more important than net income because it excludes non-cash items and often better reflects how the business is doing on a day-to-day basis. While there have been periods when Snap has generated positive free cash flow, it has been on a downward trend over the past few years.

2. ARPU has been declining this year

Snap reported 406 million daily active users (DAUs) for the most recent quarter, up 12% year over year. But despite the double-digit increase, the company's top line rose just 5% because average revenue per user (ARPU) declined 6%.

Through the first three quarters of 2022, ARPU was above $3. But the company hasn't been able to reach that threshold year to date. This latest quarter, ARPU came in at $2.93, down from $3.47 a year earlier.

Without stronger ARPU, it will be difficult for any increase in users to translate into significant revenue growth for Snap, which is why DAUs on their own aren't all that helpful in determining if the company is moving in the right direction.

3. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue are too high

Snap still has a lot of work to do in order to get anywhere near profitability. Last quarter, its net loss totaled $368.3 million, which was slightly worse than the $359.5 million loss a year ago.

The problem is the company's operating costs remain too high as a percentage of revenue, making it nearly impossible to find a way to stay out of the red.

Item Third-Quarter Amount Percentage of Revenue Revenue $1,180 million 100% Cost of revenue $556 million 47% Research and development $494 million 42% Sales and marketing $297 million 25% General and administrative $221 million 19%

The above operating expenses totaled $1.57 billion, or about 132% of revenue. Until those numbers come down significantly, the bottom line is likely going to remain negative.

However, like many growth-focused companies with no GAAP profits to report, Snap provides investors with an alternative profitability metric, adjusted EBITDA. After stripping out certain line items, the biggest by far being stock-based compensation, Snap generated $40 million in adjusted EBITDA last quarter. Unfortunately, even this figure is down 45% year over year. And through the first three quarters of 2023, adjusted EBITDA has plummeted 98% to $2 million.

Snap is too volatile a stock to buy

Year to date, shares of Snap have risen 10%, trailing the tech sector overall. The launching of its own chatbot, My AI, has failed to help the company cash in on the market's artificial intelligence hype.

So as Snap's growth rate has fallen over the years and it remains deeply unprofitable, the stock is no longer as attractive to growth investors. In three years, the stock has declined 75%, and there's unfortunately little reason to expect a turnaround anytime soon.

TikTok is the hot new social media platform for teens and young adults, and Meta Platforms has the more established platforms in Instagram and Facebook, leaving Snap somewhere in-between.

Investors should wait until the company can either revitalize its growth or drastically improve its cost structure before taking a chance on this struggling stock.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 30, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.