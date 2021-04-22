3 Reasons SKLZ Is a Strong Long-Term Investment Stock

In today's video, I look at Skillz's (NYSE: SKLZ) recent stock price movements and explain why long-term investors should ignore the volatility.

Three Reasons Skillz's Long-Term Investors Should Ignore The Noise:

International expansion: Skillz is on track to launch in India later this year. Management believes the expansion will increase its addressable market by 65%. At the moment, international revenue is less than 10% of Skillz's revenue. Expansion to other markets: Skillz is exploring opportunities beyond gaming that could benefit from the competition platform, like fitness and education. Conservative guidance by management: The guidance reported by Skillz for Q1 of 2021 shows a growth of 84% year over year and 18% quarter over quarter. This guidance does not take into account any revenue from potential new games, which can provide massive upside during future earnings reports.

Investors should note that Skillz will be a very volatile stock and should be prepared for huge price swings.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the mid-day prices of April 21, 2021. The video was published on April 21, 2021.





10 stocks we like better than Skillz Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skillz Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.