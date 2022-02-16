3 Reasons Silvergate Capital Could Succeed Where Meta Failed in Crypto

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a top bank providing crucial behind-the-scenes services to cryptocurrency investors, recently acquired the crypto project Diem from Meta Systems (NASDAQ: FB), formerly Facebook.

Facebook's attempted foray into crypto was announced back in 2019 under the moniker Libra, but that met with stiff opposition from government regulators around the world.

Silvergate has now acquired the assets, paying Meta $50 million in cash and issuing just over 1.22 million shares to the social-media company, for a total price tag of $182 million as of the deal's announcement on Jan. 31.

Given the equity Meta gets in Silvergate for selling Diem, it isn't completely getting out of the crypto business. But under Silvergate's purview, this crypto project could have a much greater chance of success than Meta was able to achieve. Here are three reasons.

1. Meta already did some heavy lifting

The Diem assets developed by Meta include a blockchain (a digital ledger used to record transactions and distributed to all users in the network), plans for a cryptocurrency built on the blockchain, and operations infrastructure and software for managing the assets. Specifically, the crypto has been designed as a stablecoin backed by a reserve asset -- in this case, the U.S. dollar.

In commenting on the sale of Diem, Stuart Levey, the project's chief executive officer, said that "a senior regulator informed us that Diem was the best-designed stablecoin project the U.S. government had seen." This could be a potent combination once paired with Silvergate's own financial-services technology for the crypto industry. Though Meta ran into regulatory problems that prevented it from launching Diem, it did put in substantial work that could now be put to even better use by Silvergate.

2. Silvergate already has a bank charter

Though Diem's technology appears ready to go, Meta faced substantial regulatory opposition almost immediately upon official announcement of the project in 2019.

Concerns ranged from the overall unregulated status of the cryptocurrency, the potential to use the stablecoin for money laundering, and a stablecoin undermining the stability of existing financial systems maintained by federal governments and their central banks. Levey released a statement saying that it "became clear from our dialogue with federal regulators that the project could not move ahead."

Silvergate might be able to clear some of these hurdles, though, because it already has a bank charter. In the U.S., a charter outlines a bank's operations and is issued at either the state or federal level. Silvergate is a California-chartered commercial bank, and it's also a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System. That gives it the ability to hold customer deposits, issue loans, and provide other banking services, which are crucial day-to-day functions that prevented Diem from forging ahead under Meta.

Having a bank charter in and of itself isn't a green light for any bank to start operating a blockchain, stablecoin, and financial services using them. But it is a big step in that direction. For example, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, recently stated that banks "must demonstrate that they have adequate controls in place before they can engage in certain cryptocurrency, distributed ledger, and stablecoin activities."

With a bank charter already in hand, Silvergate may have a much easier time than Meta did in demonstrating its ability to properly manage Diem.

3. Silvergate already has crypto banking customers

Another problem Diem ran into was attracting and holding on to partners. Notable companies that left the project early on included Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and private fintech Stripe.

Silvergate, on the other hand, already has quite a few crypto customers via its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows for 24/7 settlement of client funds in U.S. dollars. Given that crypto markets never close, this is an incredibly important feature for institutions that invest in and trade cryptocurrencies.

SEN handled $787 billion in transfers in 2021, and Silvergate said it had 1,381 digital currency customers at the end of the year (compared to 969 at the end of 2020).

Having existing crypto customers could give Silvergate a leg up in quickly monetizing Diem. CEO Alan Lane said, "Through conversations with our customers, we identified a need for a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin that is regulated and highly scalable to further enable them to move money without barriers." Silvergate thinks it can get this stablecoin up and running sometime in 2022.

Given Meta's constant run-ins with regulators going back to the time when it was known as Facebook, it isn't surprising that it is parting ways with its cryptocurrency project. But Silvergate has some advantages that could improve the odds of success. This could be a top stock to consider if you're interested in investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

10 stocks we like better than Silvergate Capital Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Silvergate Capital Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients own Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Silvergate Capital Corporation, and Visa. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Inc., PayPal Holdings, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.