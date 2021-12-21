3 Reasons Rich People Buy Life Insurance

Image source: Getty Images

Most people buy life insurance because they don't want their loved ones to struggle financially in the event of their untimely death.

For example, if a person's spouse counts on their income to pay the mortgage or if a stay-at-home-parent provides valuable childcare services that would otherwise have to be paid for, the loss of income or services could have devastating financial consequences.

But, there are some wealthy people who have plenty of assets in the bank, so the loss of their income wouldn't cause any immediate financial hardship for loved ones. Still, there are a few really good reasons why rich people buy life insurance even in these situations. Here are three of them.

1. To cover estate or inheritance taxes

Once an estate is large enough, estate or inheritance taxes could end up being triggered. Estate taxes can be charged by the federal government or by state governments and are paid out of the assets in the estate. Inheritance taxes are assessed by a small minority of states and are paid by those who inherit wealth.

In some cases, it could become a hardship for these taxes to be paid. For example, if most of the wealth a person is leaving behind is tied up in a valuable family farm or other property, there may not be enough cash available to pay the taxes without selling assets.

In these circumstances, a large life insurance policy could provide money to pay the taxes. This could keep the estate intact, so heirs don't have to sell the items they receive upon a death just to fulfill their IRS or state tax obligations.

2. To buy out business interests

Many rich people own an interest in a business, which has substantial value. They may have partners or co-owners in that business. If so, upon their death, a tricky situation is created.

The surviving family members may want their share of the business' value or assets but may not actually want to be involved in running the business. Or the surviving co-owners may not want the deceased person's family to be involved.

In these situations, it can make sense for a wealthy person to buy a life insurance policy and name business partners or co-owners as the beneficiaries. Upon the death of the wealthy business owner, the policy will pay out to the partners who can use the proceeds to purchase the deceased person's share of the company from surviving family members.

This is a win/win since the family gets the money, and the remaining business owners can retain complete control over the company without having to work with family members of the deceased.

3. To pass assets tax free

Life insurance proceeds can be delivered tax-free to beneficiaries. This allows wealthy people to buy a life insurance policy with a large benefit and leave their loved ones with this money that isn't subject to estate or inheritance tax.

All of these benefits may not apply to everyday people who just buy insurance, so their loved ones don't face hardship. But some of them, such as the tax-free death benefits, are an advantage for everyone. And they show just how many different types of situations necessitate the purchase of life insurance coverage.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.