3 Reasons Not to Choose a Roth IRA for Your Retirement Savings

There's a reason so many retirement savers are big fans of the Roth IRA. These accounts offer the benefit of tax-free gains on investments in your retirement plan. They also offer tax-free withdrawals during retirement.

That's a big deal because many seniors find that money is tighter later in life. Not having to lose a chunk of your income to the IRS is, therefore, a helpful thing.

Furthermore, if you don't want to take withdrawals from your Roth IRA, you don't have to. Roth IRAs are the only tax-advantaged retirement savings plans not to impose required minimum distributions. That allows you the option to leave some of your nest egg behind to your heirs if that's a route you wish to take.

But while Roth IRAs clearly have their share of benefits, they're not perfect for everyone. Here are a few reasons you may want to steer clear of a Roth IRA and house your nest egg in another retirement plan.

1. You're not thrilled with the annual contribution limits

Some people struggle to eke out any amount of retirement savings. But if you have the ability to contribute a decent portion of your income to a retirement plan, you may get frustrated by the Roth IRA's current limit of $6,000 a year, $7,000 if you're 50 or older.

Now, come 2023, savers will have the option to put an extra $500 into a Roth IRA. But still, in that case, you're looking at a maximum of $6,500 a year if you're under 50 or $7,500 if you're 50 or older. If you want to contribute a lot more money than that, you may be better off with a 401(k) plan.

2. You don't want the temptation to withdraw funds early

Because Roth IRAs don't give you a tax break on the money you contribute, there's no penalty for removing funds from one of these accounts early. This holds true as long as you limit your withdrawals to the principal portion of your account, not the earnings portion.

But that flexibility isn't necessarily a good thing. It might tempt you to take early withdrawals, resulting in an income shortfall later in life. If you're worried you'll tap your savings prematurely if given the option, you may want to stick to a traditional retirement plan.

3. You don't want to take any tax bracket risks

Generally speaking, a Roth IRA makes sense if you think you'll be in a higher tax bracket during retirement than you are today. But what if you have reason to believe the opposite will be true? You want a tax break on your money when it will benefit you the most -- when your tax rate is highest.

Granted, we don't know what tax brackets and rates will look like several decades from now. But if you'd rather not take the risk, then a traditional retirement savings plan could be a better bet for you.

There are plenty of good reasons to save for retirement in a Roth IRA. But it's also OK to put your money elsewhere if any of these specific issues are sticking points.

