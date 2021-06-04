3 Reasons Not to Chase a Perfect Credit Score

Image source: Getty Images

Credit scores range from 300 up to 850, which is considered perfect credit. If your score is close to 300, your chances of being able to borrow money or qualify for a credit card are pretty slim. On the flip side, the closer you get to that 850 mark, the more borrowing options you have. With a score of 850, you're likely to get approved for the best credit card offers and snag a low interest rate on a mortgage or personal loan.

Still -- working toward a perfect credit score of 850 isn't worth your while. Here's why.

1. It's hard to get

There are lots of factors that go into calculating your credit score, and sometimes, a seemingly innocent move could cause your score to drop ever so slightly. For example, simply applying for a credit card could take your score down five to 10 points. Similarly, paying off a loan could lower your score, though you'd expect the opposite to happen. In other words, you can be an extremely responsible borrower and still not get a perfect 850.

2. You might make yourself miserable

To get your credit score to 850, you may need to skip applying for new credit cards for many months. And that could mean giving up great reward programs or sign-up bonuses. It's not worth losing out on those perks when they could put cash in your pocket.

3. You don't need it

A credit score of 850 will give you a lot of borrowing options. But so will a score of 800. Once your score hits a certain level -- usually, the upper 700s -- it really doesn't matter how high it is or whether it's perfect. Someone with a credit score of 825 who applies for a credit card offer is just as likely to get approved as someone with an 850, all else being equal. Similarly, once your score gets into that upper zone, you're likely to snag the lowest interest rate available on a mortgage or personal loan. It's not worth stressing over a number that won't necessarily do much for you when your credit is already outstanding.

You might take pride in your credit score, so it's understandable that a perfect score is enticing. But rather than stress out over achieving that 850, you're better off focusing on keeping your score strong. That means paying all bills and installment loans on time, maintaining a very low credit card balance (or no balance at all), keeping long-standing credit card accounts open, and not opening too many cards at once. If you stick to that plan, not having completely perfect credit shouldn't impede you in the slightest.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.