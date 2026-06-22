3 Reasons Not to Buy SpaceX Stock Right Now

Key Points

SpaceX stock trades at a fantastic premium to its fundamental value right now.

The stock may fall at the end of the lockup periods.

SpaceX is reporting huge net losses, and that could continue for a while.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted as the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever, and the stock has already had some wild swings. As of this writing, it's up 37% from the IPO price of $135, but it's 18% off its intraday high last week.

I expect further volatility, since the price seems unconnected to the company's fundamentals. Here are three reasons not to buy it today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. It's too expensive

The most obvious flaw in the investing thesis is that the stock is astronomically expensive. At the current price, it trades at 125 times trailing-12-month sales. A stock that trades at 125 times earnings is fantastically expensive; the price-to-sales ratio is by definition lower because sales are almost always much higher than net income. In fact, the average S&P 500 price-to-sales ratio is 3.7.

Investors are willing to pay this exorbitant premium because they are convinced that SpaceX has enormous opportunities. So far, its growth has been fair, but not exactly stellar; sales increased 34% in 2025 and 16% year over year in the 2026 first quarter.

The company has identified $28.5 trillion in market opportunities, which it calls "the largest actionable total addressable market in human history." But when you dig a little deeper, the vast majority of that isn't in its space segment, but in the artificial intelligence (AI) segment. And most of that, $22.7 trillion, is in a very specific category that it calls enterprise applications. Most of its capital expenditures are also going to its AI business, or xAI, so what you're paying for is mostly this segment.

The company and its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, are definitely creating groundbreaking global developments, and that's where confident investors spot their opportunities. However, even in space and satellite broadband, iSpaceX isn't the only player in the field. Right now, it's the biggest, but that doesn't necessarily provide an economic moat against competition.

2. There could be a drop after the lockup period

Another wrinkle is that many insiders are restricted from selling shares right now due to lockup periods. IPO companies have these restrictions to keep a flood of new shares from entering markets and driving down prices. IPO stocks tend to drop after lockup periods expire and the flood begins. The idea is that the stock is better established at that point and can handle volatility. But it creates attractive entry points for new investors and makes it a lot more logical for investors to wait for those points.

SpaceX's lockup periods are staggered and tied to stock performance to ease the flood. Musk has a 365-day restriction time, and 20% of shares can be sold only after the second-quarter earnings release. Although a date hasn't been set yet, the standard second quarter ends June 30, and most companies release earnings toward the end of July or the beginning of August.

Another 10% of the locked-up shares can be traded only if the stock is trading 30% higher than the IPO price. There are a few other conditions, and anything else can be traded after 180 days.

3. It's reporting net losses

It's not unusual for large tech stocks to go public while still reporting losses, but SpaceX's losses have been quite large, at $4.9 billion in 2025 and $4.3 billion in the 2026 first quarter. There are many IPO and business development expenses that make it likely it will continue to report losses in the coming quarters.

When explaining its risk factors, management said that it expects "capital expenditures and operating expenses to increase in the future." Unless revenue growth picks up significantly, the company could remain unprofitable for a long time.

SpaceX might eventually become profitable. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was unprofitable for many years before it began to report reliably net income. But the market might lose patience with SpaceX before that, and a stock drop could create a better buying opportunity for patient investors.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.