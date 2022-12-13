3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

What happened

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market.

There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

So what

One of the biggest overhangs on Nio stock this year was COVID-19 disruptions in the company's home market, China. The nation stuck with its zero-COVID policy and implemented strict lockdowns in recent months that forced manufacturers across sectors to suspend operations temporarily.

News about China reopening and easing some of its COVID norms is, therefore, a huge development that has caught the attention of investors in Chinese stocks. As per the latest update, China has taken down its COVID-tracking mobile application (App) ahead of expected announcements to scrap some testing and quarantine requirements this week.

China's reopening would mean fewer disruptions to Nio's operations and growth plans, and investors are cheering every update on that front.

In between, the latest inflation data in the U.S. came in below expectations for the month of November, sparking hopes among investors Tuesday morning. Stocks across sectors zoomed, including growth stocks like Nio that are striving to navigate the macroeconomic challenges and grow.

Nio has some big plans for 2023, including five new launches lined up for the year. At an event held last week though, Nio said it will launch two new models this month itself, according to China-based new electric vehicle-focused website CnEVPost.

This morning, CnEVPost reported Nio's local App as hinting at the launch of a new model called EC7 this month, which will likely be a new version of Nio's existing electric coupe SUV, EC6.

Now what

Nio is currently focused on ramping up production and deliveries, and China's reopening could make it easier for the company. Even as investors keep an eye out on Nio's growth moves in 2023, new launches this month could set the ball rolling for the EV maker.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

