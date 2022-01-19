Markets
AMH

3 Reasons Landlords Should Invest in Single-Family Homes Today

Contributor
Laura Agadoni The Motley Fool
Published

Housing prices for single-family homes are up, well more than up -- they skyrocketed in 2021. Nationally, home prices have risen 18% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to CoreLogic. And in Phoenix, they've risen an incredible 30.5%. Even still, many investors, including me, believe buying single-family homes remains a solid investing strategy for 2022. Let me explain.

Institutional investors are doing it

If you have any hesitation about whether single-family homes are a good investment, just look at what other investors are doing. The big guys -- investors such as Invitation Homes, Fundrise, Tricon Residential, and American Homes 4 Rent-- are focusing on single-family homes.

It's almost as if they just recently figured out what we mom-and-pop landlords have known for a long time: It's very doable to get a 10% ROI on rental property. Armed with that nugget, real estate investors (big and small) are responsible for buying 18% of homes in the third quarter of 2021, up from 11% a year earlier, even with the inflated home prices. Single-family homes make up almost three-quarters of these purchases. Condos, townhouses, and multifamily represent the rest.

Young couple holding keys to their new home.

Image Source. Getty Images.

Home prices are up, but so are rents

Although I suggested previously that to avoid raising rents on existing tenants, landlords should try to get market-rate rent for any new rentals they buy. According to CoreLogic, rents are up 10.2% nationally from September 2020 to September 2021. That represents the largest increase in more than 16 years. And some markets outpaced that by far: Miami had a 25.7% increase, and Phoenix increased 19.8%.

Provided you can make your numbers and arrange financing, the price of the home becomes less of a factor since your intent is buy-and-hold. The worry is a home and rent price decrease. But that's unlikely to happen anytime soon. The demand is high from people needing to either buy or rent, and the supply of single-family homes is low.

But for you worriers, you can avoid the top-five markets CoreLogic lists as the most at risk for a housing decline.

  • Prescott, Arizona
  • Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Arizona
  • Worcester, Massachusetts
  • Springfield, Massachusetts
  • Merced, California

Interest rates are low now but will likely rise

We've been enjoying historically low interest rates for a while now, but the party's almost over. If you remember, last January, you could get a mortgage interest rate of 2.67% -- sometimes even lower. By December, rates had risen to 3.12% (which is still good). But with the inflation we're now experiencing -- the highest levels since 1982 -- expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates even higher. By this year's end, they could be 4%. If you need to borrow money to get a rental property, it looks like now's the time.

All the signs are pointing to getting that single-family rental now. I don't know about you, but to me, it feels like mom-and-pop real estate investors are running after a slow-moving train. We can still get on it with some effort -- but soon, it might be too late.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Invitation Homes Inc. and Tricon Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMH INVH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular