3 Reasons To Keep an Eye on Apple’s Stock, According to Experts

Apple (AAPL) is one of the biggest companies in the world, with a stock that many investors would love to own if they don’t already. But where is the stock price of this tech giant going?

Citi analyst Atif Malik’s appraisal of Apple’s stock, as reported by Investor’s Business Daily, suggested there are good things on the horizon for Apple with the iPhone software update, iOS 18.4, which provides support for Apple Intelligence in multiple languages.

Read Next: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver: Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

However, due to economic disruption happening around the globe, it’s anyone’s guess whether Apple’s stock will fall again with the rest of the market or whether it’s set to push higher.

No matter which way it heads, here are three reasons to keep an eye on Apple stock.

Also see how to pick the next Apple stock, according to Warren Buffett.

Apple Intelligence Rollout

“It is true that the Apple Intelligence rollout has been less than perfect and the company has taken a back seat in the AI conversation to date,” said Jason Moser, senior investment analyst at The Motley Fool.

He noted, however, that it’s also important to remember that Apple’s strategy isn’t about being first. “To be sure, CEO Tim Cook has said it many times, it’s not about being first, it’s about being best,” Moser said.

And some think Apple Intelligence could prove beneficial for the stock. Angelo Zino, a senior research analyst with CFRA Research, said Apple Intelligence could enable strong demand for the iPhone 17, as reported by Insider Monkey.

Explore More: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Stock Performance and Business Strength

Moser highlighted that after a strong year of earnings where shares outperformed the S&P 500, Apple has had a tough go of things in 2025 as tariff talks have kept investors in uncertain territory.

“However, it’s worth remembering the strengths of the business thanks to its massive installed hardware base, to the tune of over 2.35 billion active devices,” Moser explained. “In its most recent quarter, the company also hit an all-time revenue record in its Services business with almost $100 billion in revenue from Services alone.”

Tariff News

“Tariffs are a big wild card for Apple right now, there’s no debating that,” Moser said. “But Apple is also making real progress in diversifying its supply chain with heavy investments in India. This move, in conjunction with Indian conglomerate Tata is taking the business in a new direction and it’s estimated that India will contribute more than 20% of global iPhone output in 2025.”

Alejandro Zambrano, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, explained how the tariffs on China could make it difficult for Apple to serve its largest market, the U.S. Moreover, if no deal can be found with Europe, its second-biggest market, it is likely the European Union could place Apple in its crosshairs, according to Zambrano.



“This has still not been priced in and could deliver another strong hit to Apple,” Zambrano said. “In China, their third biggest consumer market, which brings in 15% to 25% of their revenue, there is likely to be a boycott on American products.”

The reason for the bearish outlook, according to Zambrano, is that the markets know exactly what happened to the U.S. and world economy the last time tariffs were this high.

“So the key to knowing when to buy Apple will rest squarely on someone’s ability to predict Trump’s next move,” Zambrano explained. “Signs of him backing down, or nearing a deal with China and the EU, are key to timing a good entry in the stock.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Reasons To Keep an Eye on Apple’s Stock, According to Experts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.