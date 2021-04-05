3 Reasons Investors Are Bullish on Tesla

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is up big due to its recent production and delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2021. Here are some reasons to be excited about the stock.

Production/delivery numbers: Tesla released its Q1 production and delivery numbers that beat Wall Street expectations, even with the material shortage that forced its California plant to shut down for a few days. Price target increase: Analysts have begun to increase price targets for the company. The most notable was Wedbush, with a price target of $1,000. Strong fundamentals: Tesla is currently profitable, positive in cash flow from operations, has strong growth expectations, and has a healthy cash-to-debt ratio.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 1, 2021, and premarket of April 5, 2021. The video was published on April 5, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.