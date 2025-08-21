3 Reasons I'm Buying Nvidia's Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Key Points Next year's data center buildouts will reach record levels.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's largest company, which may give some investors pause before investing in it. A common mindset is: "If it's already the biggest company in the world, can it get any bigger?" From my analysis, yes, it can get much bigger, and it will continue to be a winning investment from here.

I have three reasons Nvidia is still an excellent buy at its current price tag, and investors could be glad they picked up shares three years down the road.

1. Data center capital expenditures are still rising

Nvidia's primary products, graphics processing units (GPUs), have been in huge demand thanks to the AI race. They have become the computing unit of choice for training and running these models, and that dominance doesn't look to be faltering.

GPUs can process multiple calculations in parallel, leading to impressive performance. And they can be connected in clusters within a data center to create unparalleled computing power for AI applications.

Luckily for investors, Nvidia's largest clients are starting to offer guidance for 2026 capital expenditures (capex). A high percentage of this revenue will be used for data centers, with a hefty chunk going toward filing them with Nvidia GPUs. Even though 2025 was a record-setting year for capex, 2026 is expected to exceed these levels.

The company also expects this to continue rising through at least 2028. During its 2025 GTC event, management cited a third-party projection that estimated global data center capex at $400 billion during 2024. That's expected to rise to $1 trillion by 2028, which will be a huge growth boost for Nvidia.

This primary growth engine for the company is far from done, which bodes well for its future.

2. Nvidia's China business will return shortly

In April, the Trump administration revoked Nvidia's export license for its H20 chips, which were specifically designed to meet prior export regulations. This created a significant hole in the company's business, but that hole could be plugged shortly.

It reapplied for its export license with assurances from the government that it will be approved. However, there's one concession that the company may need to make.

The government plans to charge Nvidia a 15% export tax on these GPUs, which will eat into its profit margins. Even so, these chip sales to China will be a huge boost to its business, even if they aren't as profitable as they once were.

In the second quarter, its projected revenue growth would have been 77% instead of the guidance figure of 50% if H20 chip sales were allowed. This boost could be coming as soon as the third quarter, providing another crucial growth lever.

3. The stock isn't as expensive as it seems

Nvidia's rise hasn't been all business-related. Its stock has easily become the most popular in the market, which has caused its valuation to skyrocket. At 42 times forward earnings, it is far from cheap.

However, the company's growth is more than enough to offset that. If Wall Street analysts' projections for $5.91 in earnings per share (EPS) in fiscal 2027 (ending January 2027) turn out to be right, that indicates the stock trades for 31 times 2027 earnings, which is a far more reasonable price tag.

However, the average analyst only expects 27% revenue growth in fiscal 2027. If Nvidia outperforms projections (as it has often done), its profits could grow far quicker, leading to a cheaper stock price.

Its growth and size are hard to reconcile, which could make its future difficult to predict. But the company's China business is returning, and domestic AI demand is driving huge data center buildouts. These two factors could easily cause Nvidia to exceed expectations, making it a winning stock pick over the next few years.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

