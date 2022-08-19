3 Reasons I Shop at Trader Joes Stores in Person -- Even Though It's a Hassle

Despite having more than 530 locations, Trader Joe's prides itself on being a "neighborhood grocery store." In practice, this means you can't shop there online and you can't order grocery delivery from there. It's 2022, and after more than two years of COVID-19 developments like widespread adoption of grocery delivery apps and curbside pickup, you may be wondering: "What gives, Trader Joe's?" Here are three reasons why I shop at Trader Joe's anyway, and why you should consider doing so, too.

1. Products vary, and there's always something new to try

I live about an hour's drive from the nearest Trader Joe's location, and I look forward to my infrequent visits. They're a chance to restock my pantry with my favorites (such as olives and fancy pasta) and also explore new products, without busting my budget.

Trader Joe's is known for discontinuing and sometimes bringing back products, so if you love something, be sure to stock up when you find it. In addition to the stock varying within each individual store, TJ's products also vary from store to store and from coast to coast. This is because the company tries to source ingredients for freshly prepared foods as close to stores as possible. And distribution costs and taxes vary across the United States, so items are priced (and available) accordingly. I try to visit stores in other areas when I can, and it's always nice to find one that sells wine, as the store closest to me doesn't.

2. Friendly and helpful staff

When you shop at Trader Joe's, you get to chat with some of the friendliest grocery store employees you'll ever meet. Trader Joe's has been recognized as a great place to work, and offers staff members great pay, benefits, and discounts on products. The in-person shopping experience is enhanced by helpful clerks who will go out of their way to help you sample a product or find something new to try.

Checkout is also an enjoyable experience, because staff members will freely offer on-the-spot reviews of the food you picked out, and if you have special bagging needs, they'll help. On my most recent trip, I brought a cooler so my frozen and refrigerated food would survive the hour-long car ride home, and my checkout clerk kindly bagged all the cold stuff together for me, making it easy to pack my cooler when I got my purchases to the car.

3. Low prices without cards or coupons

Trader Joe's is unlike a lot of grocery stores these days in that it doesn’t offer a membership savings card, there are no sales, and there are no coupons. Everything is sold at a fair and inexpensive price point, and I'm always amazed at how much food I can leave with while still keeping more money in my bank account. Prices on the same products may vary between stores, but they are always clearly marked and there are never any cost surprises at TJ's.

I'm a big fan of online shopping, and I've been known to have my groceries delivered from time to time, or rely on curbside pickup when I'm in a hurry and truly don't want to be bothered to go inside a crowded store. So here's my best tip for getting the most out of your in-person Trader Joe's shopping experience: Go early. A weekday morning is ideal, if you can manage, but if you can't, try to get there as close to opening as possible on a weekend. You'll find better parking, freshly stocked displays, and clearer aisles, all of which make for a better time. Happy shopping!

