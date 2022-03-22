3 Reasons I Have a Taxable Brokerage Account -- Not Just Retirement Accounts

I believe investing is the key to building wealth. I also want to maximize the tax breaks that are available to me for investing for retirement so I can get help from Uncle Sam in securing my future. As a result, I've invested in several tax-advantaged retirement plans.

But despite the fact I have multiple retirement accounts open, I also have a standard taxable brokerage account as well.

There are a few key reasons why I've opened this kind of account and put money into it -- even though it doesn't offer the tax benefits my retirement accounts offer. Here are three of them.

1. I may need to withdraw the money before retirement age

One of the biggest reasons why I put a substantial amount of money into a taxable brokerage account is because I anticipate I will need to withdraw some of it before I reach retirement age. I may want to use the money to cover schooling costs for my children, for example, or if I decide to retire early.

If I invested in a tax-advantaged retirement account alone, I would be subject to strict rules on withdrawals that apply to these types of accounts. Typically, this would mean I'd incur a 10% penalty if I took my money out before reaching age 59 1/2.

I want to make sure I'm not tying up all my cash in an account I can't access without incurring penalties, and I believe investing in a taxable brokerage account is the best way to do that.

2. There's a limit on tax-advantaged contributions

Another big reason why I've opted to put money into a taxable brokerage account is because there are limits on the amount I can contribute to tax-advantaged plans.

The specific limits vary by account, but there have been many years when I've maxed out my deductible contributions and still had more to invest. In these situations, a taxable account is the best option I have for being able to buy assets that can help me earn returns and build wealth.

3. I want a broader array of options

Finally, the last big reason why I have a taxable brokerage account is because it provides me with more flexibility.

There are a number of different brokerage firms that only offer access to taxable accounts or that charge a fee for using tax-advantaged retirement plans. By keeping some money in an account that doesn't come with tax-advantages, I can choose to invest with one of these financial institutions if I want to.

I also have the option to use margin to expand my leverage if I choose to do so, which hasn't been an option with the retirement accounts I've opened in the past. While I haven't chosen to do this yet, I don't want to close off this investing technique as a possibility.

Anyone who is investing for the future should take the time to consider what accounts are right for them. If you've earned your employer match on a 401(k) and have additional cash left to invest, you also may want to think about putting at least a little bit of it into a taxable account if any of these reasons apply to you as well.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.