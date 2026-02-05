3 Reasons to Hold Oracle Stock Despite 43% Decline in 6 Months

Oracle ORCL shares have plunged 42.8% over the past six months, underperforming the broader Computer and Technology sector’s return of 12.8% and the Computer-Software industry's decline of 25.8%, positioning ORCL among the weaker performers in its peer group. The stock's weakness intensified during January 2026, falling an additional 15.6% amid concerns about capital structure and execution risks.



Despite this sharp correction and mounting concerns over capital allocation, several fundamental factors suggest investors might consider holding their positions or waiting for stabilization before making entry decisions in 2026. The company's operational momentum and strategic positioning in AI infrastructure warrant careful evaluation beyond near-term market sentiment.

Unprecedented Backlog Signals Long-Term Revenue Visibility

Oracle's second-quarter fiscal 2026 results revealed a transformative shift in its business trajectory through an extraordinary expansion in contracted revenues. Remaining Performance Obligations surged 438% year over year to reach $523 billion, representing an addition of $68 billion during the quarter alone. This backlog included major commitments from technology leaders Meta, NVIDIA, and others seeking Oracle's cloud infrastructure for AI workloads. The magnitude of this contracted revenue provides substantial long-term visibility into future performance, with approximately 33% expected to convert into recognized revenues over the next 12 months.



Management's forward guidance reflected confidence in converting this substantial backlog into tangible financial results. The company maintained its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue expectation of $67 billion while projecting an additional $4 billion in revenues for fiscal 2027 based on accelerated RPO conversion. This pipeline demonstrates that despite market skepticism surrounding AI infrastructure investments, Oracle has secured concrete customer commitments rather than relying solely on speculative demand. The company's third-quarter guidance projected total cloud revenue growth of 37% to 41% in constant currency, indicating sustained momentum in its core growth engine.

Strategic Infrastructure Expansion Positions for Future Capacity

Oracle's aggressive capital deployment strategy, though a source of near-term investor concern, reflects calculated positioning to meet existing contracted demand rather than speculative capacity building. During the fiscal second quarter, the company delivered approximately 400 megawatts of data center capacity to customers and increased GPU capacity by 50% compared to the prior quarter. This infrastructure expansion directly supports customer commitments, with the SuperCluster facility in Abilene, TX, progressing on schedule with more than 96,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB200 chips delivered. The company now operates 147 live customer-facing regions with 64 additional regions planned, surpassing cloud competitors in geographic distribution and providing customers with deployment flexibility across diverse markets.



In February 2026, Oracle announced plans to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion through combined debt and equity offerings to build additional capacity for contracted demand from major customers, including Advanced Micro Devices, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok and xAI. While fiscal 2026 capital expenditures increased to approximately $50 billion from the previously forecasted $35 billion, management emphasized these investments directly support revenue-generating equipment. The company's commitment to maintaining its investment-grade debt rating through strategic funding mechanisms demonstrates financial discipline. January 2026 saw the release of Oracle AI Database 26ai Enterprise Edition for Linux platforms, enhancing autonomous database capabilities for AI workloads.

Multicloud Strategy Drives Differentiated Market Position

Oracle's multicloud approach has emerged as a critical differentiator in an increasingly consolidated cloud infrastructure market. The company's multicloud database business accelerated 817% during the second quarter, driven by partnerships that embed Oracle databases across Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google, and Microsoft MSFT cloud environments. This strategy enables customers to operate Oracle workloads within their preferred cloud platforms, expanding addressable market opportunities beyond Oracle's proprietary infrastructure while maintaining database revenue streams. The approach reduces customer friction around cloud platform selection and creates incremental revenue opportunities.



The company is constructing 72 Oracle multicloud datacenters embedded throughout competitor cloud environments, representing a unique collaborative approach in an otherwise competitive landscape. This positioning allows Oracle to capture database workload revenues regardless of underlying infrastructure preferences, creating multiple revenue streams from the same customer relationships. Cloud Infrastructure revenues grew 68% year over year to $4.1 billion during the second quarter, while total cloud revenues reached $8 billion, representing 34% growth. Despite January 2026 headwinds, including a bondholder lawsuit filed on Jan. 14 regarding disclosure practices around capital needs, and multiple analyst downgrades from firms like Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC Capital Markets, the fundamental multicloud strategy execution remains intact and continues delivering measurable results across customer segments and geographic regions worldwide.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

Oracle's premium valuation reflects both growth expectations and market concerns about execution risks. The stock currently trades at a trailing 12-month price-to-book ratio of 13.84 times, substantially above the industry average of 6.71 times. In the cloud infrastructure landscape, Oracle competes directly with Alphabet's Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure. Alphabet has leveraged its search dominance to fund cloud expansion, while Amazon maintains market leadership through first-mover advantages. Microsoft has successfully integrated Azure with its productivity suite, creating compelling bundled offerings. Each competitor possesses deeper financial resources than Oracle, with Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft reporting stronger balance sheets.

However, Oracle's database expertise and multi-cloud partnerships with Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft create differentiated positioning. The strategic collaborations enable Oracle to participate across multiple cloud ecosystems simultaneously, potentially offsetting competitive disadvantages through specialized database workloads that complement rather than compete with Alphabet's infrastructure, Amazon's compute services, and Microsoft's platform capabilities.

Conclusion

Oracle's 42% stock decline has created a complex investment scenario where fundamental strengths clash with legitimate execution concerns. The company's record backlog, strategic infrastructure investments, and differentiated multi-cloud positioning provide compelling reasons for current holders to maintain their positions through this volatility. However, the premium valuation, elevated capital expenditure requirements, and near-term headwinds, including the January bondholder lawsuit, suggest cautious investors may benefit from waiting for greater clarity on capital structure sustainability and revenue conversion timelines. ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

