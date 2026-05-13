3 Reasons to Hold Netflix Stock Despite 16% Drop in the Past Month

Netflix NFLX has shed roughly 16% over the past month, underperforming the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, prompting investors to question whether the stock's long-term investment thesis remains intact. The global streaming leader has navigated a turbulent macro environment, yet a closer look at its first-quarter 2026 results, 2026 guidance and expanding product roadmap suggests the pullback reflects broader market sentiment rather than any deterioration in Netflix's underlying business.



Netflix delivered a strong start to fiscal 2026, reporting first-quarter revenues of $12.25 billion, up 16% year over year, or 14% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis, ahead of its own forecast. Operating income rose 18% to $3.96 billion, with the operating margin expanding to 32.3% from 31.7% in the year-ago period, reflecting continued operating leverage. Free cash flow rose to $5.09 billion from $2.66 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of nearly 91%. The company's ad-supported tier, priced at $8.99 per month in the United States, accounted for more than 60% of new sign-ups in advertising-enabled markets during the quarter. The advertiser base expanded to over 4,000 clients, a 70% increase year over year. Regionally, Asia-Pacific delivered the strongest foreign exchange-neutral revenue growth, with Japan ranking as the leading market for membership gains in the quarter.

NFLX’s Price Performance



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Netflix's Guidance Reflects Optimism

Netflix reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, representing 12% to 14% growth, while maintaining an operating margin target of 31.5%. Free cash flow guidance was raised to approximately $12.5 billion from the prior estimate of $11 billion, reflecting the after-tax benefit of a $2.8 billion termination fee from the dissolution of a previously announced Warner Bros. Discovery deal. Advertising revenues are expected to approximately double year over year to around $3 billion in 2026.

For the second quarter, Netflix projected revenues of $12.574 billion and an operating margin of 32.6%. The company noted that content amortization growth is expected to decelerate in the second half of the year, which should support further margin improvement in the third and fourth quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings stands at $3.60 per share, indicating 42.29% growth from the prior year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

A Lean Capital Structure Adds to the Investment Case

Netflix's balance sheet and capital discipline offer meaningful reassurance for long-term holders. The company closed the first quarter with gross debt of $14.4 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $12.3 billion, yielding a net debt position of approximately $2.1 billion — a modest figure relative to full-year free cash flow guidance of $12.5 billion. Management noted that the cash balance is elevated compared to historical norms, a result of the temporary pause in share repurchases during the pending Warner Bros. Discovery transaction and the subsequent receipt of the $2.8 billion termination fee. With the deal off the table, Netflix resumed buybacks in the first quarter, repurchasing 13.5 million shares for $1.3 billion, with $6.8 billion remaining under its existing authorization.



On the capital expenditure front, Netflix defines free cash flow as operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment, a line item that has remained lean relative to the company's revenue scale, reflecting its asset-light infrastructure model. The company also targets an annual cash content spend-to-amortization ratio of approximately 1.1x, signaling measured and disciplined content investment rather than runaway spending. Taken together, a manageable debt load, growing cash generation, active capital returns, and tight capex discipline reinforce Netflix's financial flexibility as it continues to invest in content, product innovation, and advertising technology.

Product Innovation and a Well-Loaded Global Content Pipeline

On the product side, Netflix has been actively expanding its platform beyond traditional streaming. In March 2026, the company announced the acquisition of InterPositive, an AI-based filmmaking tools company co-founded by Ben Affleck, deepening its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into content production workflows.



In April 2026, Netflix launched Netflix Playground, a dedicated kids' gaming app that went live on April 6 and expanded to a global audience on April 28. Approximately 10% of kids' profiles on the platform have engaged with Netflix games, with roughly half of all kids' profiles accessing the service on mobile or tablet devices, reflecting strong adoption within a key demographic. Late April also brought a redesigned mobile experience featuring a vertical video feed aimed at improving content discovery for smartphone users. Member engagement per subscriber reached an all-time high during the most recent quarter.



The content calendar for the remainder of 2026 is notably robust. June brings Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, with the live-action reimagining of the beloved series premiering on June 25. July opens with Enola Holmes 3. In the United Kingdom, Netflix will deliver live coverage of the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua heavyweight boxing match. The back half of the year features a strong original slate, including Here Comes the Flood, Lupin Part 4, and One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 2. Looking beyond 2026, Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is scheduled for IMAX sneak previews beginning Feb. 10, 2027, a wide theatrical release on Feb. 12, 2027, and its Netflix streaming debut on April 2, 2027, giving the platform a major tentpole event to anchor the first quarter of the following year.

Stiff Competition and Stretched Valuation Remain Concerns

From a valuation standpoint, Netflix trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.89X, well above the industry's 4.04X, while carrying a Value Score of D. Despite the premium, Netflix maintains a clear competitive edge over its primary rivals. Amazon Prime Video, backed by Amazon's AMZN vast resources, continues expanding its global content slate by investing heavily in originals. Disney+, Disney's DIS flagship streamer, leans on franchise content and family programming, though Disney+ has faced profitability headwinds. Apple TV+, Apple's AAPL streaming service, differentiates through prestige originals, though Apple TV+ operates with a comparatively limited content library. While all three compete aggressively, Netflix's scale, global reach, and advertising momentum give it a durable edge over Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

NFLX’s Valuation



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Conclusion

Netflix's pullback appears driven more by broader market sentiment than by any deterioration in fundamentals. With a strong first quarter, reaffirmed guidance, a maturing advertising business, and an extensive content slate stretching well into 2027, the stock remains a hold for long-term investors, while new entrants may want to wait for a better entry point. NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.