3 Reasons to Hold FVRR Stock Despite a 34% Decline in 6 Months

Fiverr International FVRR shares have declined 34.1% over the trailing 6 months, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s 5.3% return and the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry’s 2.4% appreciation. Over the same period, performance across broader peers remained mixed, with Upwork UPWK up 70.1%, while Adecco AHEXY and DoorDash DASH were down 13% and 15%, respectively. FVRR’s underperformance reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment that pressures small and medium-sized business spending, alongside a transitional phase as the company shifted its focus toward higher-value projects while scaling AI-powered marketplace capabilities.



However, FVRR’s outlook remained supported by accelerating demand for AI-related services and its continued move upmarket. AI-driven matching technology and expanding value-added services strengthen the platform’s competitive positioning. For 2025, FVRR expects revenues between $428 million and $436 million, implying year-over-year growth of 9% to 11%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%.

FVRR’s Past Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FVRR is Well-Positioned to Capture AI Services Growth

FVRR has increasingly positioned itself at the intersection of AI adoption and specialised talent demand. The company has been investing in AI-native teams, upgrading infrastructure and embedding AI-powered capabilities across the marketplace. These efforts focus on improving go-to-market execution, enhancing buyer experience, advancing agentic matching systems and strengthening the talent ecosystem.



The company is expanding its catalogue integration into native AI channels and forming strategic partnerships to drive growth in AI-related verticals. This positioning is yielding substantial results. The Programming and Tech vertical delivered impressive growth of 14% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, with AI development services experiencing explosive growth of 199% year over year. This surge reflects businesses' urgent need for expertise in AI agents, workflow automation and custom AI implementation, areas where FVRR freelancers provide essential capabilities.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.9 per share, indicating 21.85% year-over-year growth.

Fiverr International Price and Consensus

Fiverr International price-consensus-chart | Fiverr International Quote

FVRR's Competitive Moat Supports Attractive Valuation

FVRR's competitive positioning is strengthening through differentiated offerings that extend beyond traditional marketplace functionality. Dynamic Matching leverages AI to deliver curated, highly relevant freelancer proposals for complex projects, creating a recruiting-like experience that captures higher-value engagements. Managed Services provides concierge-style support for sophisticated projects starting at $3,000, enabling FVRR to compete for enterprise-level work. These proprietary capabilities create meaningful barriers to entry and position FVRR to capture wallet share in premium segments where competition remains limited.



Despite these competitive advantages, FVRR shares are trading undervalued as suggested by a Value Score of B. The stock trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 1.31x, representing a discount to both the industry average of 2.23x and the sector average of 1.76x. When compared to peers like Upwork, DoorDash and Adecco, FVRR's valuation appears compelling, trading below Upwork's 3.47x and DoorDash's 5.01x, while Adecco trades at 0.18x.

FVRR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FVRR's Upmarket Shift Creates Mixed Growth Dynamics

FVRR is witnessing a significant shift in transaction mix as the marketplace evolves toward more complex, higher-value engagements. Transactions over $200 represent over 50% of marketplace GMV, while smaller ticket transactions have contracted as AI tools increasingly handle commoditised, low-skill tasks that previously drove entry-level activity. This structural change reflects a broader transformation where businesses seek specialised expertise for sophisticated projects rather than quick, simple tasks.

The upmarket migration demonstrates FVRR's successful positioning in premium segments but comes with trade-offs. Active buyer counts in the third quarter of 2025 declined to 3.3 million from 3.7 million year over year, as customers requiring basic services find alternatives while those pursuing complex work deepen engagement. The company is balancing this transition through its Services revenue offerings, which provide additional monetisation layers beyond marketplace transactions. As FVRR continues refining its value proposition for enterprise-level projects, the ability to stabilise buyer acquisition while maintaining wallet share expansion will shape the platform's growth trajectory.

Conclusion

FVRR stock is benefiting from strong positioning in the rapidly expanding AI services market, with proprietary capabilities like Dynamic Matching and Managed Services creating competitive differentiation and favorable valuation metrics. However, the ongoing transition toward upmarket clients presents near-term challenges, as declining active buyers reflect structural headwinds from AI-driven displacement of lower-value transactions. These dynamics support a cautious approach for the near term.



Fiverr International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting prudent investors may consider holding positions while waiting for attractive entry points in the future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

