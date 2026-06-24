3 Reasons to Hold AMKR Stock in 2H26 Beyond Its 119.7% YTD Growth

Amkor Technology AMKR has emerged as one of the top-performing semiconductor stocks in 2026, with shares soaring 119.7% year to date. The stock has significantly outperformed the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s gain of 63.3% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 18.7% during the same period.



The rally has been driven by strengthening demand for advanced packaging solutions, growing exposure to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications and improving operating performance. AMKR has also benefited from deepening relationships with leading semiconductor companies and expanding opportunities across data center, smartphone and automotive markets.



While such substantial gains may prompt some investors to consider taking profits, recent developments suggest compelling reasons for current shareholders to maintain their positions through the second half of 2026. However, prospective investors may benefit from waiting for more attractive entry points given the current valuation levels.

AMKR Outperforms Industry and Sector



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Advanced Packaging Demand Remains a Structural Tailwind

AMKR's growth engine remains its expanding footprint in advanced packaging, where chiplet-based architectures and high bandwidth memory integration push packaging decisions earlier into system design. Outside of Taiwan, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM handles much of the industry's most advanced packaging work, AMKR remains one of the few suppliers able to execute at this level of complexity and scale. Its High Density Fan Out (HDFO) bridge program with Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to ramp in 2027, initially in South Korea before onshoring to Arizona, while NVIDIA NVDA has validated AMKR's ability to turn complex silicon into deployable systems at volume.



Computing revenues rose 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, with AI data center strength offsetting soft personal computer demand. For the second quarter, computing revenue is expected to grow in the mid single digits sequentially on the new data center CPU ramp, while full-year advanced packaging revenue is projected to roughly triple in 2026. Automotive and industrial revenue also advanced on rising ADAS and in-car computing content.



Beyond Advanced Micro Devices, the HDFO platform spans over five customers at various qualification stages, with NVIDIA's broader high-performance computing ecosystem further expanding AMKR's data center pipeline, together supporting double-digit growth across most end markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, indicating growth of 38.67% year over year

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

Valuation Offers a Cushion Despite the Rally

Despite its strong rally, AMKR remains reasonably valued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.74X, well below the industry average of 9.95X and the broader sector average of 6.67X. The discount appears noteworthy considering AMKR's expanding presence across AI data centers tied to customers like NVIDIA, high-performance computing and premium smartphones. Growing demand for advanced packaging and testing services, stronger participation in next-generation semiconductor designs and a richer business mix are expected to support long-term growth. As AI adoption accelerates and semiconductor content continues to increase across servers and smartphones, AMKR is well-positioned to benefit from rising packaging complexity and higher value opportunities.

AMKR Trades at Discounted P/S Valuation



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Arizona Expansion Strengthens Long-Term Growth Prospects

AMKR's Arizona buildout strengthens its long-term growth profile, adding U.S.-based advanced packaging and test capacity as the technology becomes increasingly critical for AI and high-performance computing. AMD's new data center CPU device, slated to ramp in South Korea starting in 2027, is among the programs expected to eventually onshore into Arizona. The facility positions AMKR as one of the few large-scale outsourced assembly and test providers in the United States.

The buildout also aligns with capacity expansion by TSM and other industry players, strengthening the broader U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. Startup costs should weigh modestly on near-term profitability, but Arizona is expected to support higher value programs and lift AMKR's long-term growth and earnings potential.

Conclusion

AMKR continues to benefit from strong momentum in advanced packaging, rising AI and high-performance computing demand and investments that expand its long-term growth opportunities. The company is strengthening its position in a market where packaging complexity is becoming a key differentiator relative to large-scale peers such as TSM, while maintaining a valuation discount relative to industry and sector peers. Although the stock has surged sharply year to date, the underlying growth drivers remain intact and should support business performance in the coming years.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), existing shareholders may consider maintaining their positions and participating in the company's long-term growth story, while prospective investors may wait for a more attractive entry point following the stock's sharp run-up. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.