3 Reasons Health Insurance May Be Way More Expensive in 2026

You may be among the Americans paying more money for health insurance next year. In fact, you may decide the coverage is too pricey for you to continue having it. Here are the top reasons health insurance could be more expensive in 2026.

Also here are five reasons to consider secondary healthcare.

Higher Premiums

Health insurance premiums are going much higher for many people who buy their coverage through Healthcare.gov or state-based marketplaces, according to an analysis from KFF. In fact, the average American who buys Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance will pay 75% more for their premium, per that analysis.

Tax Credits Expiration

One reason for concern is the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits in the ACA markets. Those are places where people go to purchase Obamacare plans when they don’t have insurance through work, Medicaid or Medicare.

Enhanced subsidies started during the COVID-19 pandemic and significantly dropped the cost of premiums. As noted by NPR, with those subsidies going away for next year, premiums are going to increase. They may spike to levels where many people may decide the premiums are just too much for them to continue having health insurance. NPR also reported an extension of those subsidies is unlikely.

Marketplace Regulations

Per the Congressional Budget Office, more than 8 million people who now have ACA insurance will become uninsured in the next decade because of the expiration of those enhanced tax credits plus other changes to the marketplaces with regulations and the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” act.

Speaking of legislation, Dave Ramsey pointed out on his website that the Affordable Care Act of 2010 is one reason health insurance is overall expensive. The law stopped insurers from charging higher premiums to customers with preexisting conditions — so overall prices were raised.

In addition, Ramsey pointed to administrative costs, prescription prices and lifestyle choices as other reasons why health insurance is expensive. You can do your own research and work with an insurance professional to help find more affordable options.

