3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Winnebago (WGO)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Winnebago Industries (WGO) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this recreational vehicle maker a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Winnebago is 14.7%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 180.6% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 46.7%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Winnebago has an S/TA ratio of 1.61, which means that the company gets $1.61 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.57, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Winnebago looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 41.1% this year versus the industry average of 20.5%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Winnebago have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 21.9% over the past month.

Bottom Line

Winnebago has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

This combination indicates that Winnebago is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

