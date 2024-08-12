3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this electronic payments and transactions processor a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Euronet Worldwide is 10.6%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 16.2% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 16.1%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Euronet Worldwide has an S/TA ratio of 0.67, which means that the company gets $0.67 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.22, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And Euronet Worldwide looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 6.2% this year versus the industry average of 0.1%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Superiority of a stock in terms of the metrics outlined above can be further validated by looking at the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is of course favorable here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 1.1% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Euronet Worldwide a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

This combination indicates that Euronet Worldwide is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

