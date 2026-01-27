3 Reasons Gen Z Likes Palantir Stock

Key Points

Palantir's mission and pioneering role in defense tech resonate with younger investors.

Gen Z seems to be obsessed with Palantir's CEO, Alex Karp.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

When OpenAI commercially launched ChatGPT at the end of November 2022, shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) were trading for $6. Today, the stock is trading for around $170.

The obvious catalyst behind Palantir's parabolic rise is its ability to monetize artificial intelligence (AI) in the enterprise software environment. One thing that separates Palantir from its peers is its apparent appeal to Gen Z investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Below, I'll detail three reasons behind Gen Z's support for Palantir and explain what makes the company unique.

1. Palantir's mission resonates

Younger people are often disillusioned by gigantic companies in large part due to their hollow mission statements and overly corporate image. For a generation exposed to a lot of geopolitical unrest, a business that's acutely focused on national security and meaningful problem-solving through the power of AI makes Palantir interesting.

Supporters see Palantir as an innovative disruptor to incumbent defense contracting businesses that lack a tech-enabled appeal.

2. Alex Karp's personality appeals

Perhaps the biggest factor influencing Gen Z's affinity for Palantir is the company's CEO, Alex Karp. Karp is the opposite of many public company CEOs. Instead of reading from a script that a PR executive drew up, Karp shares his raw thoughts.

During earnings calls and interviews, it is not uncommon for Karp to go on an intense, philosophical rant to explain what he thinks makes Palantir superior to enterprise software dinosaurs.

Karp's unpolished character resonates with Gen Z, as they view the founder as more of a corporate influencer rather than an unrelatable, media-trained suit.

3. There's a sense of something new

Long before institutional investors with billions of dollars in assets under management (AUM) took a liking to the stock, Palantir was a favorite on social media and online investment chatrooms around Reddit where young people -- and others -- interact.

For Main Street, Palantir is more than a random position in a portfolio. There is a community aspect to Palantir -- one that shares a vision about a misunderstood company that was once glossed over by the so-called "smart money" on Wall Street.

The idea of being an early backer and supporting something generational before everyone else matters to Gen Z.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit and SAP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.