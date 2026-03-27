3 Reasons Ethereum Could Double By 2027 -- and 1 Reason It Might Not

Key Points

Ethereum plans to launch two upgrades in 2026.

It's also in the process of articulating its strategic plan for 2027 and beyond.

Unless turbulent macro factors derail things, the outlook for the coin is strong.

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Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) looks like it's in bad shape lately, with its price down more about 56% from its all-time highs set in 2025. Sentiment about the coin, as well as in the wider crypto market, is in "fear" territory, and many investors have simply moved on to greener pastures.

But regardless of all of that, for Ethereum, there are three developments that could turn things around quite significantly by 2027, perhaps even leading the coin to double. Of course, there's also one uncomfortable reason a sunny immediate future might not be in store, so let's walk through what this coin is facing right now.

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1. Staking just got its legal blessing

For years, there wasn't regulatory clarity on whether crypto staking rewards constituted a securities offering, which likely made financial institutions loath to participate in the sector. But on March 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued new guidance pertaining to 16 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, classifying them as digital commodities. Critically, the interpretation also clarified that most forms of staking do not involve the sale of a security, and so they aren't subject to the same extensive oversight.

With that clarity, crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can now include staking in their structures, which will attract more capital. Furthermore, this change makes Ethereum a new, legally acceptable yield-bearing asset, so institutional investors will be more interested in allocating capital to it. And those things could end up buoying the price of this coin substantially over time.

2. Throughput is getting faster

Ethereum's developers are pushing two upgrades this year, both of which will improve the chain's ability to handle transactions at mass scale, building on the prior upgrades, which were successful in slashing average gas (user) fees by 97% during the past three years.

The first on the docket is Glamsterdam, scheduled for the first half of 2026, which introduces enshrined proposer-builder separation (ePBS) and block-level access lists (BALs). Don't worry about what those features are for the moment, just appreciate that they're building the technical groundwork for implementing parallel transaction processing, which, when combined with other improvements, could ultimately yield a 10-fold increase in transaction speeds, or throughput. The second upgrade, Hegota, is targeted for the second half of 2026, and while it will include some improvements to scaling, it is still in the process of being scoped right now.

The takeaway here is that Ethereum's throughput and future scaling capabilities are going to get kicked into overdrive. That should further reduce costs and improve transaction times, and also make the chain a more credible home to large-scale apps, which generate a lot of activity, all of which could increase the price of the coin enough for it to double.

3. The next strategic plan is taking shape

In January 2026, Ethereum's legendary co-founder Vitalik Buterin declared this the year the network would reverse the "backsliding" of its core principles. Then, on March 13, the Ethereum Foundation (the nonprofit responsible for shepherding the chain's technical development as well as its ecosystem) published a new mandate emphasizing decentralization, user privacy, and user autonomy.

These two events mark a bit of a strategic pivot for the chain. But creating the features needed for private and secure transactions in a decentralized environment will doubtlessly make Ethereum a much more appealing place to do business for developers, users, investors, and financial institutions alike.

After all, nobody with a proprietary trading strategy wants their financial transactions to be accessible to everyone else, which is the current state of affairs. Following through on this new plan would thus add enough value to the chain that it might drive up the coin's price by quite a lot.

One reason why there could be a fly in the ointment

Despite all of the factors in its favor right now, Ethereum might still not double for one simple reason: The macro environment is very unfavorable at the moment.

Cryptocurrencies tend to experience more growth when monetary policy is loose, which is to say, when money is cheap for institutions to borrow. Rates aren't currently at the same lows that saw crypto prices balloon in the past, and they might rise rather than fall from here. They also tend to perform better when there isn't an environment of panic or pessimism among investors owing to ongoing geopolitical instability.

So, don't bet the farm on Ethereum doubling in the near term. Over the long term, however, this network is building itself a bright future, and it's worth owning some of the coin to capture its growth.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.