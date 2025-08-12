3 Reasons to Buy XRP Before the End of Summer

Key Points Ripple could soon put several legal challenges in the rearview mirror.

Demand for XRP could explode this year due to several catalysts.

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) has been one of the most exciting crypto projects of 2025. XRP has increased in value by more than 40% this year alone. In 2024, XRP's value increased by roughly 600%!

Could another big move be in store for this iconic crypto project? Here are three reasons to invest in Ripple before the summer wraps up.

1. Legal troubles could be a thing of the past

Ripple has had a long string of legal troubles that have plagued the project for years.

In 2015, Ripple was forced to pay a $700,000 civil penalty from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network for a "willful violation of the Bank Secrecy Act." In 2017, blockchain start-up R3 sued the project regarding compensation disagreements, a case that was eventually settled out of court. One of the largest cases came in 2020 when the SEC charged Ripple with violating investor protection laws. In 2023, many of these charges were dropped, and the case was largely concluded in 2025 following a $50 million settlement.

With the SEC settlement earlier this year, most of Ripple's legal issues are now behind it. The regulatory environment, meanwhile, is significantly friendlier than in past years. In the coming months and years, we could see significantly more adoption as Ripple's reputation improves. In fact, we could see demand skyrocket as early as this year.

2. Demand could spike in the back half of 2025

This year, XRP investors should be closely monitoring the success of Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity protocol, which essentially uses XRP as a bridge currency to instantly convert one fiat currency to another. Ripple has already signed on bank partners in South America, Europe, and Asia. The project has also been working with several central banks for digital currency pilots and settlement infrastructure.

The growing acceptance of Ripple among traditional financial institutions like regional banks and national central banks is a strong indicator that Ripple is exiting its complicated legal past. While the project is still mostly attracting adoption from smaller countries and emerging-market banks, the trajectory is clear: The traditional finance industry is warming up to Ripple's solutions. We could see this demand uptake build momentum in the months and years to come.

3. Expect several new enterprise partnerships

It's not just banks that are growing more interested in Ripple's solutions. Ripple has recently moved aggressively into more enterprise-friendly offerings. For example, Ripple is building out a tokenization architecture that allows for the easier tokenization of assets like real estate, carbon credits, and stablecoins. The project's acquisition of Metaco -- purchased in 2023 for $250 million -- should also greatly improve Ripple's capabilities for institutional custody and tokenized assets. This month, Ripple also purchased Rail for $200 million -- another acquisition that will directly assist with enterprise adoption.

Ripple has been consistently announcing new acquisitions and partners surrounding its growing enterprise ecosystem. Expect more of the same throughout the rest of 2025. This momentum, combined with waning legal issues, could set up the project for an exciting back half of the year. Remember: Ripple is still an early-stage, highly volatile asset. But its long-term future looks brighter than ever with recent legal resolutions and several potential adoption catalysts.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

