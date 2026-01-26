3 Reasons to Buy Vertiv Stock Like There's No Tomorrow​

Key Points

Vertiv's partnership with Nvidia makes it one of the most compelling liquid cooling solution providers.

The AI boom is still in its early stages, and tech giants need Vertiv's services to ensure AI chips do not overheat.

Vertiv is expanding its EMEA market share, which can translate to higher overall revenue growth.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Vertiv's (NYSE: VRT) liquid-cooling solutions are a vital backbone of AI infrastructure. Without the company's cooling technology, AI chips would quickly overheat and become useless. Although Vertiv isn't the only company that provides liquid cooling solutions, it is one of the few that is exclusively focused on AI infrastructure and has a direct partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

That's just scratching the surface of what makes Vertiv a wealth multiplier for long-term investors. It has certainly lived up to that description, with a 775% return over the past five years, but more gains appear to be right around the corner for these reasons.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Nvidia partnership is a big deal

Vertiv's partnership with Nvidia allows the liquid-cooling solutions provider to work directly with Nvidia for upcoming AI chips. Whenever Nvidia releases a new chip, it is telling the world that Vertiv's technology can keep it up and running.

Tech companies in the AI industry value speed and aren't afraid to throw money at proven providers. Vertiv's status as a pre-certified vendor for AI infrastructure makes it the easy choice for many companies that are comfortable paying more for a guaranteed solution than skimping costs for a liquid cooling solution that may not work.

Investors can see the results of this competitive advantage in Vertiv's Q3 2025 earnings. The company saw a 60% year-over-year increase in organic orders and raised full-year guidance for net sales and other metrics.

The AI boom isn't going anywhere

Vertiv's substantial five-year gain aligns with the rising demand for artificial intelligence. If tech companies no longer needed AI or cut their spending, it would hurt Vertiv stock. However, neither of those scenarios is probable.

Artificial intelligence has become the foundation for many companies. Amazon uses the technology to optimize its online marketplace to make personalized product recommendations. Alphabet uses AI to improve its search engine results. Meta Platforms also leverages AI to display more optimal ad campaigns to each user.

That's just for their core products. All three of those companies use AI for other segments as well, and some companies, like ChatGPT, would not have been possible without artificial intelligence.

Many tech companies have committed to increased AI spending this year compared to last, with some tech giants announcing multiyear plans that extend past the 2030s. The AI boom is still in its early innings, and that's a great sign for Vertiv investors who want compounded returns.

The EMEA AI buildout should expand

All of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks are located in the U.S., which is why more than 60% of Vertiv's revenue comes from the Americas. The company's Q3 results demonstrate that it is also gaining ground in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market, with revenue up by 20.2% year over year in those countries.

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market is the only concern, with revenue only up by 0.2% year over year in that region. However, this trend of low growth won't last forever.

Vertiv told investors in its third-quarter earnings presentation that it expects AI infrastructure deployment in EMEA to "accelerate in 2026." It's easy to take Vertiv at its word, given the results it has already produced for investors.

Its status as a Nvidia partner can also help it gain more market share in EMEA in 2026. This development would give Vertiv another high-growth opportunity that can translate into attractive long-term gains.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.