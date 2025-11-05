3 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now

Key Points

Not only is SoFi growing, but growth is accelerating.

It's adding new products that resonate with its younger customers.

Credit metrics are improving.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is having a great 2025. The come-from-behind lending operation has made a name as a top digital bank, offering real solutions for users who want to manage all their finances from their phones.

The stock has nearly doubled in price in 2025, and for good reason. It reported another explosive earnings report last week, and its blistering growth spurt is far from over.

Here are three reasons to buy it today.

1. SoFi's growth is accelerating

The common way a company grows is that as it gets bigger and increases over a larger base, percentage growth slows down. That's logical. But SoFi is scaling in a big way, with a one-stop shop approach to financial management and a cross-selling strategy. It's getting more customers every quarter who are buying more products, leading to accelerating growth despite it getting bigger every quarter.

In the 2025 third quarter, adjusted net revenue increased 38% year over year to $962 million. Management raised full-year revenue guidance from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion.

Another benefit of this strategy is that as it scales its low-cost digital platform, it's becoming extremely profitable. It has a steady customer acquisition cost that achieves a high lifetime value as the customer engages with the platform and adopts new products. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.05 to $0.11 in Q3, and management raised full-year guidance from $0.31 to $0.37.

2. SoFi is launching innovative products

What is it that's capturing interest from customers and drawing them to SoFi's platform like a magnet? It's not your typical bank, or even a typical digital bank, and it's not trying to be. It's trying to be distinctive and develop products that appeal to a younger generation of users and create real value for them.

So, in addition to offering high-interest-rate savings accounts and cash-back credit cards, it's launching blockchain-based services like its brand-new product SoFi Pay, an instant, in-app global remittance service. It also launched options trading as part of its line of investing tools, which already features unique access to private equity funds and initial public offerings that typically go straight to institutional investors.

It recently rolled out an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in 30 stocks that are leaders in agentic AI, in addition to several other exclusive ETFs that it sponsors.

3. SoFi's credit metrics are improving

Despite its newness and distinctiveness, at heart, SoFi is still a bank. Banks are some of the most stable and reliable investment vehicles, but only if their credit is well-managed. Consider some of the big bank blowups over the past few years.

It takes time to get algorithms down pat and have enough money and time to develop stability, and SoFi continues to demonstrate improving credit metrics. In Q3, the annualized charge-off rate declined by more than 20 basis points year over year for both personal and student loans. Personal loan net charge-offs hit their lowest level in more than two years.

As SoFi adds new members and deposits pour in, these numbers should keep getting better, and SoFi stock will become less risky as a result.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

