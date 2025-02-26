3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend King Stock, Even Though It's Close to a 52-Week Low

Target (NYSE: TGT) stock soared during the pandemic as consumer spending jumped, and it was able to capitalize on curbside and online orders. But Target overestimated demand trends, leaving it vulnerable to supply chain and inflation pressures. Target stock fell from over $260 a share in summer 2021 to the low $100 per share range in October 2023.

Target began to show signs of margin improvement in late calendar year 2023, with the stock recovering for most of 2024. But then, Target fell over 22% on Nov. 20 after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 results (for the period ended Nov. 2).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

At the time of this writing, Target is up less than 4% from its 52-week low.

Investors have been on a rather unpleasant ride with Target in recent years. The company has failed to provide accurate guidance, often catching investors off guard, which resulted in big post-earnings swings to the upside and the downside. However, there are signs that Target is finally finding its footing.

Here are three reasons why Target is a dividend stock worth buying now.

1. Target is turning the corner

Target's steady revenue and operating margin improvement are a step in the right direction. However, the company must build on its momentum and get its margins back to its pre-pandemic range of around 6% to 7%.

In January, Target shared a holiday sales update for November and December. For those two months combined, total sales increased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2023, while comparable sales rose 2% and digital sales increased nearly 9%. Target saw an uptick in discretionary categories like apparel, toys, beauty, and fragrance, and posted record Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Based on the results, Target updated its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 guidance (period ended Feb. 1). It now expects a 1.5% increase in comparable sales and full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $8.30 to $8.90. For context, Target's adjusted fiscal 2023 EPS was $8.94 -- so adjusted earnings are still expected to be down year-over-year.

The good news is that Target's results seem to have normalized, providing the company with a firm base to build upon and ending a bad streak of overpromising and underdelivering.

2. Expectations are low

Target's beaten-down stock price indicates expectations are fairly bleak for fiscal 2025. In fact, Target is down 9.5% in the last month. Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which is coming off a monster 71.9% gain in 2024, fell nearly 10% last week after providing weak guidance for 2025.

Consumer spending has held up well despite higher interest rates. However, tariffs could lead to higher costs and further pressure consumers. Tariffs are a major unknown for retailers like Walmart and Target going into 2025, so the best these companies can do is stay nimble and react as needed.

In its latest quarter, Walmart said e-commerce made up 18% of total sales, up 1,100 basis points compared to five years ago. Walmart's focus on value and convenience has helped differentiate the retailer from its peers.

For Target specifically, investors should watch to see how the company continues to grow its e-commerce business and boost engagement with its Target Circle loyalty program. Target needs to give consumers more ways and reasons to shop in-store and online, especially if consumer spending becomes more strained. It also needs to prove it can navigate industrywide challenges like tariffs.

For now, Walmart is simply a better-managed company with apparent differentiating factors and a track record for overcoming challenges. But that difference is arguably already factored into the valuations of both companies.

3. Target is great value

Target may not be firing on all cylinders, but the stock has become simply too cheap to ignore. As you can see in the chart, Target has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13.2 and a forward P/E of 13.4 -- suggesting earnings are expected to fall slightly over the coming year -- whereas Walmart's P/E is triple Target's, although it is expected to grow faster in the near term.

What's more, Target's dividend yield has soared to 3.6% while Walmart's is under 1%, making Target a far better passive income play. Both companies have over 50 consecutive years of raising dividends, making them Dividend Kings.

So when it comes to value, dividend yield, and history of raising the payout no matter what the economy is doing -- Target is as elite as it gets.

A top choice for generating passive income

Target certainly deserves a lower valuation than Walmart, but the disparity has gone too far. That being said, Target is in prove-it mode.

Investors often gravitate to Dividend Kings for their predictable passive income. But when a stock is highly volatile, as Target has been in recent years, it takes away some of that reliability. Target must show investors it can navigate ongoing consumer spending and tariff challenges while providing more accurate guidance.

Given how cheap the valuation is, Target stock could do well, even if it does a decent job navigating the macro environment in the coming years. Due to its product mix of discretionary goods and staples, Target is a coiled spring for a recovery in the broader economy. So, there's a ton of upside potential for investors willing to ride out the current slowdown.

Add it all up, and Target is a great high-yield value stock to buy now.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $328,354 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,837 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $527,017!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.