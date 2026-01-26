3 Reasons to Buy This Dividend King After Its Steep Sell-Off

Key Points

Abbott's stock plunged after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 revenue last week.

However, Abbott's revenue growth should accelerate in 2026.

The healthcare giant also expects to close a game-changing acquisition in the second quarter of this year.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories ›

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results before the market opened on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. And its shares promptly plunged nearly 10%. As you probably figured out from that brief overview, investors didn't like the healthcare giant's Q4 update.

However, Abbott has been a favorite for many income investors. The company is a member of the Dividend Kings, an elite group of stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Abbott recently increased its dividend for the 54th straight year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

I think the stock should remain a top pick for income investors. Here are three reasons to buy this Dividend King after its steep sell-off.

1. Investors' reaction was overdone

Abbott reported Q4 revenue of $11.5 billion, while Wall Street expected $11.8 billion. This miss was admittedly disappointing.

The company's nutrition segment is the main culprit. CEO Robert Ford acknowledged in the Q4 earnings call that the results "underscore a broader challenge." He said, "Higher manufacturing costs led to higher prices, which in turn are suppressing demand as consumers become increasingly more price-sensitive."

However, investors' reaction was overdone, in my opinion. It's important to put Abbott's Q4 results in context. The healthcare leader's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 12% year over year, meeting analysts' estimates. Management began implementing changes to help turn things around in the nutrition business and expects a return to growth in the second half of 2026.

2. Growth should accelerate in 2026

Speaking of 2026, Abbott projects overall revenue growth will accelerate this year. The company provided full-year guidance of 6.5% to 7.5% organic sales growth, up from 5.5% in 2025. It also expects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.55 to $5.80. The midpoint of this range reflects 10% year-over-year growth.

Abbott continues to have a highly diversified business with a long list of successful products. Ford stated in theearnings call "I don't think that there is a company right now that's better positioned in terms of completeness of the portfolio than what we have." When it comes to the medtech and diagnostics markets, I think he's right.

3. A game-changing acquisition is on the way

The company's portfolio could soon be even better. Abbott expects to close its pending acquisition of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) in the second quarter of 2026.

Ford believes the deal will "add a whole new growth vertical" for Abbott. Again, I have to agree. Acquiring Exact Sciences could be a game-changer for the company, offering the opportunity to expand into early detection of multiple types of cancer.

Should you buy stock in Abbott Laboratories right now?

Before you buy stock in Abbott Laboratories, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Abbott Laboratories wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.