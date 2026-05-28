3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock in June

Key Points

Disney shares have underperformed the market over the past one, three, and five years.

Big investments at its theme parks are just starting to pay off.

Disney has had a slow start at the movies this year, but several big releases are slated for the next seven months.

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There's a great, big, beautiful tomorrow coming for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The market just either doesn't believe it or doesn't see it. Shares of the media giant have fallen 8% so far in 2026, down 5% over the past year.

Zooming out, the House of Mouse continues to lag the overall market. Disney stock is up 18% over the past three years, but down a brutal 41% over the last five years. The market has gotten tired of waiting for a storybook finish, but there's still time for a "happily" in the "ever after."

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Let's go over three reasons why now might be a good time to warm up to the out-of-favor icon.

1. Theme parks are experiencing a glow-up

Disney is in the process of dramatically upgrading and updating its gated attractions. Let's focus on its largest resort, Disney World in Florida. The next few years will bring several major new additions. Remember watching some of Disney's recent animated hits, like Monsters, Inc. or Encanto, and wondering what it would be like to ride the conveyor belt of dangling closet doors in Monstropolis or to explore the magic of the Madrigal family?

Those are just some of the new experiences coming to the world's most visited theme park resort in the next four or five years. It's part of an 11-figure investment to upgrade its offerings, and it's already paying off.

Disney World has tackled some quick fixes over the last year, updating, if not completely retheming, some of its classic attractions. Test Track, It's Tough to Be a Bug, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are just some of the experiences that have been spruced up or revamped. This past week saw several more additions, highlighted by Tuesday's debut of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

The resort's Cool Kids' Summer program brings interactive -- and air-conditioned -- experiences where families can make core memories with Disney characters. It also kicked off on Tuesday, ensuring that Disney is a top vacation priority heading into the peak summer travel season that kicks off in June.

Earlier today, Disney announced that its Carousel of Progress automated show will get a complete overhaul for the first time since debuting more than 60 years ago at the New York World's Fair. It will reopen at Disney World's Magic Kingdom with fresh and optimistic timelines of the past and the future.

There are headwinds for Disney's theme parks. Gas prices are inching higher. Consumer confidence is lagging. However, as recently as earlier this month, Disney was continuing to deliver revenue and operating income growth for its experiences segment.

2. The theatrical hits keep coming

You may not realize this, given Disney stock's meandering ways, but the legendary entertainer is still the king at the local multiplex. Disney topped the global box office last year, releasing the three highest-grossing U.S. studio films of 2025.

Its slate for this year is equally impressive. It doesn't have the gold, bronze, or silver in ticket sales right now, but the blockbusters are coming. Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday has the inside track to be this year's top draw when it storms into theaters in December. This summer should also be substantial, with Toy Story 5 coming out in June and the live-action reboot of Moana premiering a month later.

Disney's ecosystem is built to maximize the success of a hit film. It can quickly roll out character "meet and greet" experiences at its theme parks, launch related merchandise across its retail partners, and eventually cash in through its streaming services after multiplex ticket takers move on. With Disney's streaming services now profitable -- and more than offsetting the systemic decline in its legacy media networks -- it's in great shape for the future of entertainment.

3. The Josh D'Amaro era is just getting started

There's a new Big Cheese at the House of Mouse. Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO at the March annual shareholder meeting. His first full fiscal quarter at the helm ends in June. The results won't be announced until early August. A few days after the report, D'Amaro will likely lead the D23 fan event, where the company will provide some more color, if not timelines, for the new theme park experiences, movie releases, and streaming content.

When Bob Iger returned as CEO in late 2022, he was the steadying force the company needed. Disney needed execution and stability. The stock chart activity wasn't as kind as Iger's first stint, but he did everything he set out to accomplish. Now it's time to see what the more fan-friendly dreamer in D'Amaro can do with that springboard.

As the catchy earworm that strings the various Carousel of Progress eras together goes, there really is a great, big, beautiful tomorrow waiting at the end of every day. It's time for the market to notice, too.

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Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.