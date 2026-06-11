3 Reasons to Buy DDOG Stock Despite 17.3X P/S Premium Valuation

Datadog DDOG stock may trade at a premium valuation that gives some investors pause, but the cloud observability and security platform has built a formidable competitive moat. Its unified architecture consolidates infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, log management, security and AI observability within a single agent-based platform, eliminating the fragmented tooling stacks that continue to burden enterprise engineering teams. That differentiation is translating into performance. In the first quarter of 2026, DDOG generated revenues of $1.01 billion, up 32% year over year, with non-GAAP operating margins holding at 22%, while total ARR surpassed $4 billion for the first time.



DDOG raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $4.30-$4.34 billion, representing 25–27% year-over-year growth, signaling management's confidence in sustained growth momentum.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG's 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.31 billion, indicating 25.71% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating a 16.59% increase from the previous year.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

DDOG has delivered impressive returns for shareholders year to date, with shares surging 67.4%, outpacing the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 15.9% as well as the Zacks Internet Software industry, which has declined 12.5%.



Among peers, Cisco Systems CSCO has advanced 54.3% over the same period, while Dynatrace DT has declined 6.3% and International Business Machines IBM has declined 8%, indicating DDOG's clear outperformance against both direct observability competitors and broader enterprise technology players.

DDOG Outperforms Sector, Industry and Peers



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DDOG's Consolidation Motion Points to Untapped Growth

DDOG's consolidation motion is converting into high-value enterprise wins, and the trajectory points to an opportunity still in its early stages. Customers are consistently arriving with fragmented stacks spanning legacy vendors, open-source tools and cloud-native point solutions, and consolidating onto DDOG as a single strategic platform. This motion is broadening, with 56% of customers using four or more products and 20% using eight or more, both improving meaningfully year over year. Yet of DDOG's 26 products, only five have crossed $100 million in ARR, leaving 18 in earlier lifecycle stages and representing a substantial runway for in-base expansion not yet fully realized.



Bits Assistant and the bring-your-own-cloud offering, both not yet generally available, are positioned to expand DDOG's reach into large-scale enterprise workloads that would not previously have considered a SaaS-based observability platform, effectively broadening the addressable market rather than simply competing within it. FedRAMP High certification is unlocking a federal agency pipeline where go-to-market investment and channel partnerships are already in place, and the planned UK data center adds a geographic dimension to a public sector expansion story that remains in early innings domestically and internationally.

AI Observability Adoption Still in Early Monetization

DDOG's AI observability positioning is evolving from inference-focused to encompassing the full AI development lifecycle, and the commercial implications of that shift are still being priced in. Over 6,500 customers are sending data through one or more AI integrations, representing 20% of total customers but 80% of ARR, with LLM observability spans nearly tripling quarter over quarter, and MCP server tool calls quadrupling in the same period. This acceleration suggests monetization remains in its early stages relative to the underlying adoption curve.



Hyperscale training workloads are converting into seven-figure and eight-figure annualized deals with AI research divisions of the world's largest technology companies. As training workloads become production-grade infrastructure for a growing number of enterprises, DDOG's GPU monitoring product is positioned to become a category-defining offering for a market still in the early stages of forming. Bits AI SRE Agent and Bits Assistant remain early in their adoption curves, meaning the monetization opportunity from DDOG's agentic product suite is largely ahead rather than behind.

A Premium Worth Paying as Competitive Distance Widens

DDOG trades at a premium, as suggested by its Zacks Value Score of F. On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, it trades at 17.3X, a significant premium to the sector median of 6.55X and the industry median of 3.71X.



Peers International Business Machines, Cisco Systems and Dynatrace trade at 3.51X, 6.99X and 4.95X, respectively. DDOG's premium is justified by a superior growth trajectory and a usage-based model that scales naturally with customer AI adoption. Its product pipeline remains largely ahead in its monetization curve. International Business Machines, Cisco Systems and Dynatrace do not offer a comparable combination of growth visibility and platform depth.

DDOG's Premium Valuation



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Investment Outlook

DDOG is benefiting from a platform consolidation motion that is still broadening, an AI observability adoption curve that remains ahead in its monetization cycle and a product pipeline with significant scaling potential yet to be realized. Its usage-based model scales naturally with customer AI adoption, making the premium valuation a reflection of genuine growth visibility rather than speculative excess.



DDOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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