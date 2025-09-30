3 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Key Points Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns a portfolio of assets diversified by geography and asset class.

The yield on offer is well above that of the broader market.

Brookfield Infrastructure is backed by a fast-growing parent company, Brookfield Asset Management.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure ›

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) invests in exactly what its name implies, infrastructure. It is as close to a one-stop shop as you get for infrastructure investing, and it comes along with an attractive yield. If you think in decades and are looking to generate as much income as possible from your portfolio, here are three reasons to consider buying Brookfield Infrastructure like there's no tomorrow.

1. Brookfield Infrastructure is not going it alone

One of the first things you need to understand about Brookfield Infrastructure is that it is a fairly complex business. That's not because of what it owns, per se; it is because of the corporate structure. Brookfield Infrastructure is a way for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) to raise permanent capital. Brookfield Asset Management is one of Canada's largest asset management companies, with a long history of investing in infrastructure on a global scale.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

If you buy Brookfield Infrastructure, you are, essentially, investing alongside Brookfield Asset Management and its clients. Brookfield Infrastructure represents permanent capital because once a share or unit (more on this in a second) is issued, it remains in existence until it is bought back and canceled. The benefit of this to Brookfield Infrastructure investors is that they have a well-financed partner with a huge amount of institutional knowledge. And Brookfield Asset Management has big growth plans, as it expects to double the size of its asset management business by 2030. Simply put, Brookfield Infrastructure punches above its weight, noting that it has a modest $15 billion market cap.

A key part of the complexity is that there are actually two Brookfield Infrastructures. Because some institutional investors can't own limited partnerships, Brookfield Asset Management created a corporate share class to broaden the pool of cash it could access. So you can buy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation. There's an important difference.

2. The income is generous with Brookfield Infrastructure, either way

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation's dividend yield is 4.2%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' distribution yield is around 5.2%. The two entities represent the exact same business and have the exact same distribution. The yield on the corporate share class is lower because there's more demand for that class. Most small investors will be just fine buying the partnership units, which are managed in a way that you can own them within tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Both of the yields on offer from Brookfield Infrastructure are attractive. For reference, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has a yield of roughly 1.2%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, the older of the two entities, increased its distribution at an annualized pace of 9% between 2009 and 2025, assuming the distribution is maintained at its current level. That is the high end of the 5% to 9% target distribution growth range the business has set for itself.

It should be pretty easy to like a lofty yield backed by a lofty distribution growth rate.

3. Brookfield Infrastructure has a solid business model

The next piece of the puzzle here is that Brookfield Infrastructure owns an attractive portfolio of cash-generating infrastructure assets. It has exposure to the utility (transmission and distribution), transportation (railways, toll roads, and terminals), energy (pipelines), and technology (cell towers and data centers) sectors. Moreover, the portfolio is globally diversified, with assets owned in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

If you are looking for exposure to fee-generating infrastructure assets, Brookfield Infrastructure is all you need. If you are looking for a high yield backed by a well-structured business, Brookfield Infrastructure has that covered, too. Basically, either way you look at this business, it looks like an attractive income investment opportunity.

Reliable income is highly valuable

All in, Brookfield Infrastructure can be a foundational investment for your dividend portfolio. What makes it a buy for most investors right now is that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' units are trading roughly 25% below their 2022 peak. Debt costs are the main reason for the dip; however, falling interest rates could potentially spark renewed interest on Wall Street (after rising rates depressed interest). While this is a well-run business that isn't going away anytime soon, the price could move away from you if you wait too long to jump aboard.

Should you invest $1,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Infrastructure, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Infrastructure wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.