3 Reasons to Buy Bloom Energy Stock -- and 3 Reasons to Wait

Key Points

Bloom's on-site fuel cells fit data centers' growing need for reliable power.

Revenue and margins are improving, but consistency still needs proving.

A rich valuation and execution risk leave little room for missteps.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock has been a bit like a roller-coaster ride over the last year. The stock's up 460% over the past 52 weeks, driven by a surge in demand for power as hyperscalers build data centers left and right. But it's also down nearly 29% in the last month, as the market took profits, questioned its stretched valuations, and wondered whether the company could deliver on its explosive growth.

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So, which version of Bloom Energy should investors believe? A growth stock taking a breather after an incredible run or an overheated hype pick that just ran out of steam?

Why hyperscalers are paying attention to Bloom's fuel cells

Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel cells provide on-site electricity, which is an attractive proposal for hyperscale data centers. With fuel cells, the data center no longer needs to wait for the power grid to upgrade just to meet its needs.

Furthermore, reliable, always-on power is a non-negotiable requirement for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud operations. Bloom Energy's budding market position can turn its interesting product into a solid competitive advantage if the company can execute.

Sales are growing, and the story is getting louder

The company has posted strong revenue growth as demand from data centers and commercial customers ramps up. If management continues to execute, Bloom could transition from a niche energy company to a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending.

Margins are improving, which could change how it's valued

Bloom has also made meaningful progress toward sustainable profitability by expanding gross margins, improving manufacturing efficiency, and reducing costs. If those trends continue, investors may begin valuing Bloom as a profitable infrastructure company rather than a speculative growth story.

Now that we've covered the bull case, let's talk about why investors might want to wait before pulling the trigger.

The valuation still leaves little room for mistakes

Even after falling sharply over the past month, Bloom Energy is still wildly expensive by traditional valuation metrics. Its price-to-earnings ratio is a staggering 282 times, which, at that valuation, comes with an ever-growing list of expectations. And should Bloom not meet those expectations, the stock will likely move sharply lower.

AI-driven demand is real, but Bloom isn't guaranteed to capture it

AI is creating an enormous demand for power. But that doesn't automatically mean Bloom is a sure thing.

Yes, contracts are rolling in, and revenue is growing. However, hyperscalers aren't hedging their bets on a single power solution, because that's just bad operational awareness. That means Bloom will still need to compete with traditional utility companies, natural gas generators, battery storage manufacturers, and nuclear power providers.

In other words, Bloom doesn't own the AI power space. It's just a participant like everybody else.

Execution risk is still part of the story

Bloom reports massive improvements across its business. However, it's still in a recovery phase, not completely out of it.

The company has a history of inconsistent profitability, and its results can fluctuate based on the timing of large customer orders. That means it's at the mercy of cyclicality. Any miss at these multiples can cause the market to quickly lose confidence.

Is Bloom Energy a buy right now?

Wall Street rates Bloom Energy stock a moderate buy, and it's easy to see why.

On one hand, the growth story is taking shape. The top line is improving, and many market participants are taking notice of the company.

On the other hand, the risks are still real and ever-present, and any slip at this level of valuation can drop the stock faster than you can say "earnings miss."

If you believe AI's power demand is only getting started, Bloom Energy could deserve a place in your watch list or within a diversified tech portfolio. But if you're looking for a proven cash-generating business with a larger margin of safety, it might be better to sit this one out, at least until the company's narrative develops into a position of clear strength.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.