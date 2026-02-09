3 Reasons to Buy $1,500 of XRP (Ripple) and Never Look Back

Key Points

Ripple has been consistently successful in getting XRP's usage approved in new jurisdictions.

Its ledger is quick, inexpensive, and easy to audit.

It's therefore an increasingly-popular place to manage tokenized assets.

As an investment, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is a great way to get exposure to the trend of capital moving to blockchain-based management, not to mention exposure to the growth of fintech in crypto (and vice versa).

With that in mind, let's take a look at three reasons to buy it with a small investment of $1,500.

1. Ripple keeps winning access where it matters

XRP's expertise is in moving financial assets across international borders. To accomplish that, Ripple, the business that issues XRP, is building a roster of regulatory permissions and market entry points that's bigger than what many crypto projects ever attempt.

The most recent addition to that repertoire is Ripple's Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license to provide regulated crypto stablecoin payments in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a key global financial hub that's especially important for the crypto sector. As of mid-January, Ripple is now one of just three stablecoin providers that are allowed to operate there.

And that's a new reason to buy XRP, as Ripple's payment networks settle on it, which means that transactors need to hold and use some XRP to process their transfers.

2. It's fast and cheap

XRP is broadly marketed by Ripple as a financial technology that banks and other institutions can use in addition to Ripple's other services to accomplish many of their common tasks, which involve capital transfers.

On the XRP Ledger (XRPL), transactions typically settle in three to five seconds. Furthermore, transaction fees on the chain are absolutely dirt cheap, so the XRPL is suitable for all sorts of high-throughput use cases like institutional trade settlement.

Compared to legacy systems like SWIFT, XRP enables sending money across borders with fewer intermediaries, fewer delays, and much lower costs. Combine that with its ability to handle enormous scale without any of those advantages breaking down, and it's a solid reason to invest.

3. It's built for easy regulatory compliance

Catering to institutions is also why the XRPL leans hard into regulatory compliance features like token management for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. That way, when its users need to spin up a secure storage plan or understand their tax liability, the tools are already there and easy to use.

As more assets are managed via tokenization and blockchains, XRP is thus positioned to gain in value, as it's the currency that asset managers need to spend every time they take an action on the ledger. And that's another reason to buy it.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.