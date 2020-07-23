3 Reasons Bitcoin’s Price Could Soon Rise to $10K

Bitcoin jumped above $9,500 on Wednesday, ending a four-week-long low-volatility squeeze.Â

Now the cryptocurrency looks set to climb toward the psychological hurdle of $10,000, as suggested by several factors.

1. Volatility returns

Bitcoinâs high of $9,551 on Wednesday was its highest level since June 24, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.Â

The gain has confirmed a Bollinger band breakout on the daily chart and opened the doors for a move of $400 or more on the higher side, as noted by Adrian Zdunczyk, CEO of trading community The BIRB Nest in a blog post.

Bollinger bands are volatility indicators placed two standard deviations above and below the 20-day moving average.

They had recently narrowed to levels last seen in November 2018 as the cryptocurrency traded in the very restricted range of $9,000â$9,400.Â

A big move often follows a period of very low volatility.

2. Institutional interest rising

Open interest or open positions in bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) â considered synonymous with institutional interest â jumped 15% to a one-month high of $452 million on Wednesday.Â

The metric has risen by 24% over the past three days alongside bitcoinâs uptick from $9,120 to $9,550, according to data source Skew.

Global open interest (as gauged by data from 12 major crypto derivatives exchanges) has risen above $4 billion for the first time since early March.

A price rally is said to have legs if it is accompanied by an uptick in open interest.

3. âRisk-onâ markets

The ârisk-onâ mood in the traditional markets further supports stronger gains for the leading cryptocurrency.Â

Global stock markets are trading at five-month highs while the U.S. dollar, a safe haven in times of crisis, is languishing near March lows, according to Investing.com.

The EUâs fiscal stimulus deal and market expectations of an additional U.S. coronavirus stimulus package are pushing stocks higher.

Bitcoin has recently developed a stronger positive correlation with the equity markets.

Itâs worth noting that escalating China-U.S. tensions pose a risk to the equity market rally and possibly bitcoin prices.

Disclosure:Â The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.

