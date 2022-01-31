3 Reasons Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Dropped Again Today

What happened

Volatility has once again taken negative form in the crypto world today, with three of the most watched cryptocurrencies dipping once again to start the week. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have each moved meaningfully lower, having dropped 2.3%, 2.8%, and 4.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

These moves appear to be a function of at least three core drivers today. Among the key factors many investors are watching is the directional volatility being priced into these tokens from the options market. Reports today suggest that Bitcoin's put-call premium, a measure of the excess price investors are willing to pay to hedge their Bitcoin exposure to the downside, has reached a fresh six-month high.

This bearish view of top tokens such as Bitcoin has bled into a recent JP Morgan research note, suggesting institutional adoption of Bitcoin could be slowed by this "excessive volatility." Additionally, of concern to analysts was Ethereum's declining market share in the decentralized finance (defi) and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces.

Despite being one of the blockchain networks that's been grabbing market share away from Ethereum in these growth areas of the crypto world, Solana hasn't been without problems of late. It appears continued concern over recent network disruptions has investors continuing to trade the SOL token bearishly today.

So what

Overall, the crypto sector can only be described as one that's under siege right now. The entire crypto market has shed approximately half of its valuation over the past 10 weeks, suggesting that what goes up quickly can come down just as fast.

Options pricing and analyst notes on the crypto sector certainly provide an objective viewpoint for those attempting to gauge where crypto will go from here. Last year's impressive rally in most top cryptocurrencies has led to valuation concerns among some investors and an increasing willingness to take profits from others who may be longer-term investors. Investors are likely to watch these key factors closely.

Now what

Bitcoin's status as a store of value and a potential market hedge appears to be under siege, with market-related forces continuing to affect this top cryptocurrency in ways many investors thought wouldn't be possible.

Market-related catalysts aside, some fundamental drivers underpinning the recent underperformance of Ethereum and Solana are also concerning to many investors. They're two of the top utility-generating tokens via their smart contract blockchain networks and growing ecosystems, and slowing growth is causing investors to question the investment thesis for these tokens.

In totality, 2022 is shaping up to be a difficult year for crypto investors. Until the winds change, it appears investors may want to brace for more volatility ahead.

