3 Reasons Bitcoin Could Soar in June

Despite being volatile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a phenomenal asset to own. As of June 11, its price has skyrocketed nearly 48,000% in 10 years. And it has bounced back nicely since early April, when new tariffs sent many assets plunging.

The leading digital asset, now carrying a market cap approaching $2.2 trillion, has stayed above $100,000 for over a month, and optimism is brewing for the next major milestone. According to a recent survey conducted by The Motley Fool, 68% of respondents who own cryptocurrencies think Bitcoin will reach $200,000 by the end of this year.

Here are three reasons it could soar in June.

1. Corporate adoption of Bitcoin

Unlike the trajectory of other financial assets, Bitcoin's adoption started at the individual level. It wasn't until recent years that we started to see larger players enter the market.

Michael Saylor-led Strategy was a trailblazer, first adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet in August 2020. Today, it owns 582,000 units of the crypto, making it the biggest non-ETF (exchange-traded fund) holder in the world.

That business sells enterprise software to real customers. However, so-called native Bitcoin treasury companies are starting to pop up.

Cantor Equity Partners announced a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal, with investments from SoftBank Group and Tether, to create an entity called Twenty One. (The transaction has yet to close.) It's important for investors to understand that the primary activity is to raise debt and equity capital to buy more Bitcoin over time.

Then, the objective is to leverage this stockpile to potentially build new business lines in the future. For example, Twenty One will seek to develop content and launch financial services to drive adoption.

President Donald Trump is also getting in on the action. His campaign run last year involved giving a keynote presentation at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. After his election, the White House created a strategic Bitcoin reserve. What's more, Trump Media & Technology Group announced in late May that it's raising $2.5 billion to buy Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million. If more demand enters the market from these corporations, it should support a higher price.

2. Rising debt and money supply

Bitcoin's price also benefits when federal debt and money supply increase. More liquidity in the financial system provides a key ingredient for asset prices to rise. And no asset has taken advantage of this trend quite like Bitcoin.

It's worth pointing out that Bitcoin was created on the heels of the Great Recession. Since that recessionary period, the U.S. has seen its national debt soar from $12 trillion to $37 trillion. The M2 money supply has climbed at a similarly alarming pace during that time. That simply means more fiat currency is circulating, finding its way to a fixed-supply asset like Bitcoin.

Elon Musk, one of the world's most successful businessmen, could not figure out how to solve the U.S. government's spending issue. That's all the evidence investors need to see to prove that debt and money supply will keep increasing indefinitely to finance the massive fiscal deficit.

3. Artificial intelligence and Bitcoin

There's no topic more pressing in the business world than artificial intelligence (AI). It has started a race among major enterprises to invest aggressively in this technology to become the leaders of tomorrow. Perhaps there's a future in which AI agents automate and handle various tasks in our day-to-day lives.

But how will these systems transact with each other without human intervention? Here's where Bitcoin could play a pivotal role. It's a decentralized, neutral, and fully digital communications protocol. Advancements with the Lightning Network, in particular, could boost the adoption of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange in an AI-driven world.

Greater interest from companies to start buying and holding Bitcoin, ongoing fiscal mismanagement by the U.S. (and other countries), and the rise of AI may all fuel Bitcoin's price in June and beyond. What's more, these three powerful catalysts can continue to propel the world's most valuable cryptocurrency in the months and years ahead.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.