3 Reasons Apple Stock Is No Longer a Buy

Key Points

Rising memory costs have made its products more expensive.

Apple appears to lag in artificial intelligence.

The stock's valuation does not compare well to its peers.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

When it comes to the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, it seems like investors pay less attention to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) than in prior years. Even after its founder and main innovator, Steve Jobs, passed away in 2011, its products remained popular for some years, and the stock became the primary holding of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway during that time.

Today, Apple remains Berkshire's largest holding, but it now makes up less than 20% of its portfolio, down from a peak of close to 50%. Although it may not be a sell for most investors, the stock is not looking like much of a buy in today's environment, and three reasons likely explain why.

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1. Rising memory costs

One recent development that alarmed Apple investors was a sudden price increase in its MacBook and iPad products. Memory companies like Micron Technology benefit from unprecedented demand for their high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Hence, they have considerable pricing power, at least for now.

Apple admitted that the rising price of memory chips prompted the higher product prices, and its stock fell by 6% on June 25 following the news. Interestingly, this news did not include the iPhone, the product that makes up the majority of Apple's revenue. Nonetheless, its iPhone has benefited from an upgrade cycle in recent quarters, which has led to a renewed interest in Apple stock.

Such price hikes may lead to speculation as to whether that cycle will continue. That theory may or may not become reality, but it brings a level of uncertainty that can dampen optimism in Apple stock.

2. Lack of AI leadership

When it comes to AI innovation, Apple rarely comes up in discussions. Interestingly, the business model that once built Apple's leadership may have hampered its AI development.

For one, its strict privacy laws prevent the use of its data for developing large language models (LLMs). That may partially explain why Siri AI is not impressing investors. Furthermore, the use of AI agents seems to have made many apps irrelevant. That is a threat to the commissions (which are as high as 30%) collected by its App Store.

Additionally, Apple recently partnered with Alphabet to power Apple Intelligence features. Knowing this, one has to wonder whether Apple has simply given up on its in-house AI.

3. Valuation

Such news might lead to the perception that Apple should trade like a value stock. Unfortunately, investors will find no such bargain. Today, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 34. That may seem difficult to justify, considering that Alphabet, the company now powering much of its AI, trades at 26 times earnings.

Ironically, Apple stock rarely traded above a 20 P/E ratio in the second half of the 2010s, the time when Buffett took a heavy interest in Apple and dramatically increased Berkshire's stake in the tech giant.

Indeed, Apple is not as overvalued as some AI stocks. Still, given that Apple's P/E ratio makes it the most expensive "Magnificent Seven" stock next to Tesla, its earnings multiple seems to make little sense in today's market.

Moving forward with Apple stock

Despite its challenges, Apple stock is likely not a sell. However, investors should think twice before buying the tech stock in today's market environment. For one, the unprecedented demand for memory chips has forced Apple to increase prices, something that could undermine the upgrade cycle that has benefited the company in recent months.

Moreover, Apple's contract with Google Gemini shows that it is less likely to become a leader in AI. Under such conditions, investors should be reluctant to pay 34 times earnings for Apple stock when the stock of AI leaders like Alphabet is significantly cheaper.

Ultimately, until the above conditions improve, investors should probably refrain from adding more Apple shares.

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Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Micron Technology, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.