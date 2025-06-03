3 Reasons Amazon Could Be the Best Tech Performer in June

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been up nearly 30% since April and is already bouncing back swiftly after a minor dip last week. That short bout of profit-taking was more of a pause than a reversal, and the stock has quickly regained its footing, a textbook sign of a healthy uptrend.

Heading into June, there are several reasons to believe that Amazon could outpace its big tech peers this month. Here are three of them.

1. Overwhelming Analyst Support

Recently, Wall Street analysts have continued to support Amazon. In the last few weeks alone, firms like Citigroup and Tigress Financial have reiterated their Buy ratings, while Bank of America did the same on Monday of this week and even raised its price target to $248. From where the stock was trading during Tuesday’s morning session, that points towards nearly 20% in potential upside.

Bank of America’s bullishness is grounded in Amazon’s aggressive push into robotics. Analyst Justin Post estimates that further warehouse and delivery automation could unlock as much as $16 billion in annual cost savings by 2032. Amazon now has over 750,000 robots assisting with 75% of customer orders, and its newest robot, Vulcan, actually uses a sense of touch to improve sorting and fulfillment accuracy.

Post believes these innovations will accelerate Amazon’s shipping and fulfillment advantages and significantly enhance margins, especially as e-commerce becomes more price-transparent under AI-driven dynamics. He sees long-term retail operating margins potentially doubling, which should be music to the ears of investors right now. That kind of efficiency boost, layered on top of Amazon’s already dominant position, helps explain why analysts are piling in, and it all bodes well for the stock’s performance.

2. Strong and Improving Fundamentals

Beyond the robotics story, Amazon continues to deliver where it matters. Revenue is consistently reported to be up year-over-year in its quarterly earnings reports, profitability is robust, and the company is improving margins across core business lines.

Its advertising unit is consistently growing at a double-digit clip, third-party seller services are becoming more profitable, and AWS remains a long-term growth engine. While Amazon has flagged that its expenses will be increasing in the near term, largely as a result of cost-intensive AI-capable data centers, investors appear confident that this spending will fuel the next wave of cloud and infrastructure dominance.

Bank of America, for example, sees serious crossover potential between Amazon’s robotics efforts and its AI capabilities within AWS. That’s the kind of flywheel effect that should yield major long-term leverage, and given how well the stock is performing, it appears investors are already buying into this.

3. Bullish Technical Setup

The final reason to be excited about the tech giant heading into June is the fact that, technically speaking, Amazon is flashing all the right signals. The stock is in a well-defined uptrend, setting higher highs and higher lows since April. That structure is typically a strong sign that buyers are in control and momentum is building.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending higher but still only around 60, meaning there’s plenty of room before the stock becomes overbought. Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of another bullish crossover, a key signal that could ignite the next leg of the rally. When a fundamentally strong company like Amazon also lines up technically, it creates a powerful case for further upside and clears the way for further bullish momentum.

What to Watch in June

All that being said, between analyst enthusiasm, improving efficiency metrics, and bullish technicals, Amazon has clearly positioned itself as one of the best-performing large-cap tech stocks heading into June.

If momentum continues and the robotics narrative continues to deepen, the $248 price target from Bank of America might not be the ceiling, just a stop on the way. Investors watching from the sidelines may want to keep a close eye on that MACD signal and any further analyst commentary, as these could serve as further tailwinds that will only send Amazon shares to higher highs.

