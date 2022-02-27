3 Reasons All My Insurance Policies Are With the Same Company

When you buy insurance, you'll find many companies and many types of policies. After shopping around and getting quotes from several providers, I decided to get all my coverage from one company. There are three big reasons why it made sense for me.

1. I earn a discount for bundling coverage

One of the biggest reasons I've opted for one carrier is that I get a significant loyalty discount. My premiums are lower on all my policies because I bundled coverage. Before, I did a lot of shopping around. I found that even though other companies may be cheaper for an individual policy, none could beat the multi-policy discount my insurer offered.

2. It's more convenient

With one carrier, I don't need to remember which insurer I paid and which I still owe premiums, and the insurance company sends my bills for multiple policies around the same time. When I have a question about my insurance, I only have one company to call. And if something goes wrong -- for example, if a tree at my house falls on my car -- there's no question which carrier I deal with.

I also used to spend time researching customer service and claims information to make sure my insurers would reliably provide the promised coverage if I made a claim. By opting for one insurer, I can keep tabs on whether anything changes -- such as a shift in policy -- that might affect customer service and support.

3. My insurers require it to get umbrella coverage

Finally, there's another important reason I have all of my policies with the same carrier. To get comprehensive umbrella insurance coverage, I had to.

Umbrella insurance is secondary insurance that provides added coverage if the policy limits on the primary policies are exhausted. For example, if I had a serious car accident and was sued for more than my $250,000 liability coverage, my umbrella policy would pay any excess costs. The limits on my umbrella policy total $1 million, so it provides substantial additional protection.

I wanted an umbrella insurance policy that would supplement my auto or home insurance and provide the broadest possible protection for any situations where my assets might be at risk. I can, because I get my home, auto, and umbrella coverage with the same company.

For these three reasons, I have one insurance provider. Anyone shopping for coverage should consider whether it makes sense for them to do the same.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.