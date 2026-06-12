3 Reasons Airbnb Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy in June

Key Points

Thanks to its massive ecosystem of hosts and travelers, Airbnb benefits from a robust network effect.

Management is constantly prioritizing product innovation, which boosts the value proposition for users.

This travel stock’s valuation is reasonable given analysts' projections for its earnings growth.

10 stocks we like better than Airbnb ›

Better internet connectivity and smartphone technology laid the foundation for the launch of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). This company has been a notable success story of the mobile era. In less than two decades, it has become a dominant force in the travel industry.

For the business, the rise has been impressive. But its investors haven't profited lately. Over the past five years, shares have fallen by 11% (as of June 10). While the stock's movements have been choppy, Airbnb has basically traded sideways for years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Knowing this backdrop might make it a challenge to be bullish about the stock. But long-term investors may recognize this as an opportunity to own a piece of a successful business with a bright future.

Here are three reasons Airbnb is a top growth stock to buy in June.

Network effects support its powerful position

Among the many things Warren Buffett is known for is popularizing the concept of economic moats -- durable characteristics that allow a company to outperform its rivals over extended periods. Moats are among the hallmarks of a high-quality business.

Airbnb can be categorized as such a company. Its most notable moat is that it benefits from a powerful network effect. The business has 5.5 million hosts with 9 million listings on its platform, which constitute the supply side of the equation. On the demand side, it has the attention of vast numbers of travelers -- there have been 2.5 billion guest arrivals in total since 2007.

This two-sided ecosystem provides a better and better value proposition to both hosts and travelers as it grows. Travelers benefit from a vast selection of accommodations. Hosts who join the network or stay connected to it gain access to a growing number of potential customers.

Airbnb's brand is another important facet of its robust competitive position. The company's name has become a verb, indicating its ubiquity in its industry. It's also worth noting that in 2020, 91% of the traffic that came to Airbnb was from direct or unpaid channels, showing just how much brand awareness it has among consumers.

Ongoing innovation drives financial success

Airbnb's management team deserves praise for constantly focusing on product innovation, which is critical in supporting ongoing success. This was on full display last year when the business revamped its app layout and introduced experiences and services to the mix.

In May, Airbnb came out with more feature updates. New services include grocery delivery and luggage storage. New experiences include expert-led landmark visits.

The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence to help travelers compare homes and interpret reviews. And the tech is being deployed to streamline the onboarding process for hosts listing properties.

It's encouraging to see that Airbnb's ultimate focus centers on figuring out ways to improve the experience for its user base. This strategic priority is translating into impressive financial performances.

In Q1 2026, gross bookings and revenue increased by 19% and 18%, respectively. The consensus view among analysts is that sales will grow at a solid compound annual rate of 11.9% from 2025 to 2028.

As a scaled and asset-light operation, Airbnb's profits are sizable. Its average quarterly operating margin in the last 12 months was 18.4%.

The valuation is reasonable

Despite consistent net income and rising revenue, Airbnb's stock has failed to deliver positive returns for investors over the past five years. Yet the company is unquestionably better than it was in the past, which is why it presents a worthwhile buying opportunity today.

The stock trades at a reasonable valuation relative to its growth prospects. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.3 [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/ABNB/key-statistics/] is 14% above the S&P 500 index's 22.2 multiple. But consider that Airbnb's diluted earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow at an annualized rate of 21.1% between 2025 and 2028.

That bottom-line outlook is bolstered by the company's stock buybacks, which are funded by significant free cash flow. Its outstanding share count at the end of the first quarter was almost 4% smaller than 12 months earlier.

For all of these reasons, Airbnb looks like an underappreciated stock to buy this month.

Should you buy stock in Airbnb right now?

Before you buy stock in Airbnb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Airbnb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $442,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,230,114!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.