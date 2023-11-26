3 Real Estate Tech Stocks Reshaping the Industry

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

These real estate companies are doing incredible work and making partnerships within the sector. They use innovative strategies and technologies, which makes them attractive — in addition to their growth. According to recent data regarding the construction of new homes, the real estate sector will undoubtedly come alive soon. If you don’t want to be left out of this trend, here are three real estate tech stocks to consider.

Lennar (LEN)

Source: ImageFlow/shutterstock.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN), a major player in the U.S. real estate market, is making waves as a real estate technology stock worth considering for your investment portfolio. It recently reported impressive financial results, with a net income of $1.1 billion and a 37% increase in new orders, indicating strong demand for its homes. With a strong pipeline of 21,321 homes valued at $9.9 billion, the company appears well poised for sustained growth.

Financially, it has a good gross margin on home sales of 24.4% and a net margin of 17.4%. It has also strategically managed its debt, maintaining a low 11.5% debt-to-total-equity ratio. Moreover, the company’s commitment to shareholders is evident with a declared quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating its dedication to providing returns.

Beyond the numbers, Lennar is taking advantage of the burgeoning Latino demographic in the U.S. Recognizing the importance of this market, especially given that Latinos are the fastest-growing population, the company is tailoring its offerings.

With nearly 65 million Latinos in the U.S. and forecasts to reach 100 million over the next couple of decades, the company’s focus on meeting the unique housing needs of this group, including multigenerational living solutions like Next Gen homes, positions LEN as a forward-thinking and socially conscious investment choice.

LGI Homes (LGIH)

Source: Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), a company specializing in homebuilding and home sales, recently shared positive news about its third-quarter 2023 results. The company reported a net income of $67.0 million and home sales revenue of $617.5 million, demonstrating its strong financial position. In addition, LGIH is making strategic moves, such as offering $400 million in senior notes, with the intention of using the proceeds to reduce outstanding borrowings.

One interesting facet of LGI Homes is its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, which has begun selling homes in Sunterra, a master-planned community in Katy, Texas. The community features resort-style amenities, including Crystal Lagoons for water activities and a retirement amenities complex with a resort-style pool, a lazy river and more.

Terrata Homes offers six thoughtfully designed home options, ranging from 1,593 to 2,281 square feet, with modern finishes and various upgrades, reflecting great attention to detail.

Investors may find LGI Homes attractive not only because of its financial strength but also because of its strategic focus on creating communities that cater to the wants and needs of homebuyers. The company’s expansion into Katy, Texas, fits well with the growing demand for quality housing in rapidly developing areas, increasing its appeal in the real estate market.

Realty Income (O)

Source: Shutterstock

Realty Income (NYSE:O) stands out in the real estate industry for its distinctive approach to providing investors with a steady income stream through monthly dividends. In Q3 2023, the company posted a net income of $233.5 million, which translated to $0.33 per share, with impressive metrics such as normalized FFO and AFFO — signaling financial strength. Of particular note was the 2.2% growth in same-store rental revenue and a solid 106.9% rental recovery rate in re-leased properties.

Of particular note were their strategic investments, which included $2 billion in 289 properties and a successful capital increase of $885.9 million through the sale of common stock. The issuance of senior unsecured notes also reflects a proactive financial strategy.

The company’s partnership with Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) for two data centers in Northern Virginia, pre-leased to an S&P 100 client, shows its commitment to cutting-edge companies.

Realty Income further diversifies its portfolio through a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, investing some $950 million in The Bellagio Las Vegas. The iconic Strip property, subject to a triple net lease with MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), aligns with Realty Income’s strategy of securing high-quality assets. Investors are attracted not only to the company’s financial performance but also to its human-centric approach, which provides reliable monthly income in a changing real estate landscape.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Real Estate Tech Stocks Reshaping the Industry appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.