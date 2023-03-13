3 Real Estate Stocks For Your Mid-March 2023 Watchlist

The real estate industry is a critical sector of the economy that involves the buying, selling, and leasing of properties. This industry comprises various sub-sectors, such as residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. The performance of the real estate market is often linked to the overall health of the economy, as demand for properties tends to increase during periods of economic growth.

Investing in real estate stocks is a way to gain exposure to the real estate industry without actually owning property. Real estate stocks refer to shares in companies that operate in the real estate sector, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) or real estate development companies.

Also, real estate stocks can provide investors with regular income through dividends, as well as potential capital appreciation as the value of the underlying properties increases. However, like all investments, real estate stocks come with risks, such as fluctuations in the real estate market and changes in interest rates. Considering all of this, here are three top real estate stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Real Estate Stocks To Watch Right Now

Simon Property Group (SPG Stock)

Starting off, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning, developing, and managing retail properties. With over 200 properties across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Simon Property Group is one of the largest mall operators in the world.

Last month, SPG released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results. In Q4 2022, the company reported earnings of $3.15 per share, with revenue of $1.4 billion. This is in comparison with analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $3.14 per share, and revenue estimates of $1.4 billion. What’s more, the company also notched in a 5.6% increase in revenue versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, SPG stock is trading lower on the year so far by 5.14%. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, shares of SPG stock are trading at around $109.84 a share.

Prologis (PLD Stock)

Next, Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a global logistics real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and managing modern distribution centers and warehouses. The company has a diverse customer base, including e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, and logistics companies.

In February, the Prologis Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend. In detail, the company approved a plan to increase its annual dividend to $3.48 per share on common stock. Additionally, a dividend of $0.87 per share will be payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders on record at the end of the day on March 17, 2023. As a result, PLD’s annual dividend yield equates to 2.98%.

So far in 2023, shares of PLD stock have advanced by 3.59% year-to-date. While, on Monday morning, PLD stock is trading flat off the open at $116.74 per share.

American Tower Corp. (AMT Stock)

Finally, American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes over 220,000 communications sites across the United States, Latin America, Africa, and Asia, making it one of the largest tower companies in the world.

Earlier this month, the American Tower Corp Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.56 per share on its common stock. This announcement means that the company will pay this amount per share to its stockholders on April 28, 2023. To be eligible for the payment, stockholders must hold shares of the company’s common stock as of April 14, 2023.

In 2023 year-to-date, shares of AMT stock are down 10.29%. Though, during Monday morning’s trading session, AMT stock opened green off the open by 0.38% at $192.03 a share.

