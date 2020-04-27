3 Real Estate Mutual Funds for Sturdy Returns

Investing in the real estate sector adds stability to one’s portfolio, mainly because volatility in property prices is far less than what is experienced by stocks. So, investors willing to hold long-term positions would do well to consider real estate mutual funds as these add stability and bring steady returns. This category of funds also offers superior protection against inflation and is a solid investment choice.

Below we share with you three top-rated real estate mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund - Class A RRRAX seeks long-term capital growth and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of real estate investment trusts and real estate companies. RRRAX has three-year annualized returns of 0.4%.

RRRAX carries an expense ratio of 0.97% compared with the category average of 1.20%.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund, Inc. Class A CSEIX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies. The non-diversified fund aims for total return. CSEIX has three-year annualized returns of 0.2%.

As of the end of March 2020, CSEIX held 48 issues, with 12.77% of its assets invested in American Tower Corp.

John Hancock Funds II Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 JIREX seeks appreciation of capital and income over the long term. JIREX invests primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in operations related to the real estate sector, which includes REITs. The fund invests in securities like common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities. It may invest a maximum of 10% of its assets in securities of companies domiciled outside the U.S. territory. JIREX has three-year annualized returns of 0.5%.

John W. Vojticek is one of the fund managers of JIREX since 2005.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all real estate funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.