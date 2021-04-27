3 Real-Estate Growth Stocks That Are Down Over 30%

In today's video I look at three real-estate growth stocks that are down over 30% from their recent highs and explain why investors should keep an eye on them.

Three reasons to watch Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

Zillow's stock price is down roughly 31% from its 52-week high with a market cap of $33 billion. From 2018 to 2020 Zillow grew its revenue by over 20% each year. Wall Street analysts also forecast a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% for the next three to five years. In the first few months of 2021, Zillow has started making cash offers for homes using his Zestimate tool, and it has also acquired ShowingTime, an industry leader in home touring technology.

Three reasons to watch Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

Redfin stock price is down roughly 32% from its 52-week high with a market cap of $6.7 billion. From 2018 to 2020 Redfin grew its revenue by over 13% each year. Wall Street analysts also forecast a revenue CAGR of 24% for the next three to five years. In April Redfin has expanded its iBuying services to numerous new cities and has begun operations in areas previously closed due to the pandemic. Redfin has also completed its recent acquisition of Rentpath. This will allow Redfin to sell homes and find homes for people looking to rent.

Three reasons to watch Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI):

GHVI is a SPAC that is merging with Matterport, a company with a powerful 3D platform. Matterport has customers in different markets, such as real estate, travel and hospitality, repair and insurance, and industrials and facilities. It is important to note that less than 10% of its total revenue comes from its top 10 customers. On April 20 Matterport released its services to Android consumers. This expansion may drive new subscribers to its platform.

