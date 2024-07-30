3 Rare Stocks on the Brink of Unprecedented Growth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While investing, having a checklist of ideal fundamentals of companies is vital. These fundamentals can reveal a company’s financial standing, growth potential, and market position. Here, the exploration is about three rare stocks to buy on the brink of unprecedented growth based on their unique fundamentals and market strengths. On the list, the first company to operate a global B2B marketplace. It holds solid top-line growth and market penetration. A significant increase in active sellers and buyers reflects higher spending and greater engagement.

Meanwhile, the second company offers a leading work management platform. This demonstrates improved profitability and strong cash flow. Its strategic share repurchase program and new pricing model aim to drive higher adoption rates and top-line growth. Finally, the third company is a top financial tech provider in Brazil. This indicates solid total payment volume (TPV) growth and an expanding client base. This company’s strategy to boost consumer engagement and geographical presence highlights its successful market penetration. In short, these fundamentals point to why these stocks are attached with high growth potential and trajectories.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

Source: William Potter / Shutterstock.com

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) runs a global B2B marketplace. Active third-party sellers increased by 43.7%, reaching 865 as of March 31, 2024. This rise broadens the product range and enhances marketplace appeal. Active buyers rose by 29.1%, reaching 5,493 from 4,255 last year. This growth shows increasing market penetration and buyer engagement. The average spend per active buyer grew by 27% to $165,239. This rise reflects higher spending and greater buyer engagement. GigaCloud’s total Q1 2024 revenues were $251.1 million, a 96.5% increase from Q1 2023. Hence, this top-line growth indicates the company’s solid trajectory and market presence.

Additionally, service revenues from the GigaCloud 3P segment grew by 92% to $67 million. This highlights the increasing value of platform services like commission and transportation. Product revenues from GigaCloud’s 1P segment increased by nearly 47% annually to $90 million. Off-platform e-commerce product revenues surged by almost 200%, exceeding $93 million. This reflects strong demand and expansion of sales channels. GigaCloud’s solid top-line growth and increase in active sellers and buyers highlight its expanding market presence. Hence, the platform’s scalability makes it a promising mark among the top rare stocks to buy.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

The software-as-a-service Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) offers a leading platform for work management solutions. Smartsheet had a Q1 top-line of $263 million (+20% annual increase). Operating income was $42.1 million, up from $22.8 million last year. This reflects operational edge and improved profitability. Net income for Q1 was $44.4 million against $25 million in Q1 2023. This showcases substantial improvement in profitability. Smartsheet’s operating cash flow was $50.1 million, and free cash flow was $45.7 million. This represents a 47% annual boost. Thus, the strong cash flow generation indicates Smartsheet’s fundamental capability to fund growth initiatives.

Further, a $150 million share repurchase program reflects management’s bullishness in Smartsheet’s market value. This program boosts market value by reducing outstanding shares and improving EPS. The new pricing model, effective June 24, aims to provide broader access to Smartsheet features. It pairs more licensed users with a lower price per user. This model is expected to drive higher adoption rates and top-line growth.

Finally, Smartsheet’s strong financial performance, improved profitability, and strategic share repurchase program demonstrate Smartsheet’s solid market position. To sum up, this makes it an attractive option on the top rare stocks to buy list.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

Source: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com

The leading fin-tech provider in Brazil, PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), attained a Q1 2024 TPV of R$ 111.7 billion, making a 26.8% annual increase against Q1 2023. This growth points to an expanding merchant base and increased transaction activity. The Micro, Small, and Medium Businesses (MSMB) segment saw a 23.6% annual increase in TPV. Higher point-of-sale sales and increased PIX QR Code use drove this.

Moreover, the Large, Medium, and Enterprise Clients (LMEC) segment experienced a 34.9% annual increase in TPV. Higher demand from merchants processing over R$1 million monthly TPV boosted this segment. Growth in online payments also played a leading role. PagBank’s client base reached 31.4 million, a 9.5% increase compared to Q1 2023. Active clients reached 17.3 million, representing over 50% of the total client base. Indeed, this growth is attributed to increased client penetration and engagement. The higher penetration embedded in Banking Clients representing Active Clients rose to 64% from 61% last year.

Hence, this shift shows PagSeguro’s effective strategy in enhancing consumer engagement, positioning it as a high pick on the rare stocks to buy list.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Rare Stocks on the Brink of Unprecedented Growth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.