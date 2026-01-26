3 Rare Earth Stocks to Watch Following Washington’s Latest Trade Moves

Trade-related news from Washington, including the push for Greenland, is sending ripples of volatility through rare-earth mining stocks. However, these stocks are well-positioned in 2026, as they are insulated from broader macroeconomic concerns through domestically focused production strategies and government support.

Government support is provided through deregulation and assistance from key agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), underpinning an accelerating timeline to revenue and profits.

MP Materials Is in Rebound Mode

MP Materials' (NYSE: MP) stock price action reflects a market in rebound mode. The late 2025 correction is over, and now, with support indicated at the 30-day EMA in early 2026, a move to retest the all-time highs is likely. The technical indicators alone, including the 2025 MACD convergence, suggest a retest of all-time highs is a minimum target, and higher highs are possible. The catalyst for this move is a partnership with the DoD, announced in 2025. It has the company on track to begin construction of its 10x rare-earth magnet facility this year and to begin commissioning in early 2028. Until then, upstream and downstream activity are ramping up.

Analyst trends are bullish for this stock. MarketBeat tracks 15 analysts with current coverage, 14 rate the stock as a Buy with a 15% upside relative to early January’s peak. The trend leads to the high-end range, a 50% gain when reached, and there are catalysts ahead. The company is forecast to report revenue growth of more than 25% in its Q4 2025 earnings results, and the bar has been set low, creating an opportunity for significant outperformance.

Energy Fuels Stock on Track for Breakout

Energy Fuels' (NYSEAMERICAN: UUUU) stock price is leading the rare earth group, up 100% from the late 2025 lows and on track to retest all-time highs in H1 2026. The catalyst is the acquisition of critical assets, ramping uranium and yellowcake production, and converting into an integrated fuel company central to the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. The growth forecast predicts a surge to over 150% in 2026, with a continued high-double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the subsequent two years or longer.

Analysts and institutions provide a bullish and strengthening tailwind for this market. The analyst's coverage is tepid, with only three tracked, and consensus lags the price action, but they rate it a Hold and are leading the market with revisions. The freshest target was set in January 2026, at $27, a 10% upside from the critical resistance target and a new all-time high. Based on the technical aspects, a move to $27 is a low-ball target; a move to $36 or higher would be indicated once a fresh high is set.

Lynas Rare Earths: This Rebound Is Accelerating

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS: LYSCF) is an Australian-based mining operation supported by government policy and negotiated price floors. The calyasts in 2026 include production ramp and revenue stability, the development of new, untapped revenue streams, and a partnership that strengthens its position in the U.S. and Western rare-earth supply chains.

Coverage of this stock is limited, as it is listed on OTC exchanges, but is present and bullish. The three tracked by MarketBeat rate the company a Buy, with a 50% upside at the consensus price target. A move to the consensus is a significant movement, setting a new all-time high and opening the door to a much larger movement. The company is currently in production and profitable, although aggressive expansion plans are cutting into the bottom line.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.